Breaking Ground in Obesity Research: McGill’s Role in GLP-1 Therapies

Obesity has become one of the biggest health challenges of our time. Nearly a third of the global population struggles with the medical condition of excess weight, which is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Genetic predispositions can make it harder for some individuals to regulate appetite, metabolism, or fat storage, while external factors like poor access to healthy foods and sedentary lifestyles compound the problem. This condition poses serious health risks, increasing the likelihood of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.



Traditional methods like dieting and exercise, while important, don’t always work in the long term for everyone. Bariatric surgery, though effective, is expensive and invasive, and not an option for most people. That’s where a new type of treatment — GLP-1 receptor agonists — comes in, offering a fresh approach to tackling obesity.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are medications that work by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone in the body that controls hunger. This helps people feel full for longer by reducing cravings and slowing down how quickly food leaves the stomach. This combination makes it easier to eat less and gradually lose excess body fat. These medications were originally designed to help people with diabetes, but researchers soon noticed their potential to aid weight loss even for those without the condition.



McGill University is at the forefront of this promising topic of research. In a major study, McGill researchers reviewed data from 26 randomized controlled trials involving over 15,000 people who were overweight or obese but did not have other significant health issues, such as diabetes. The results were striking: participants using GLP-1 medications, over the course of 12 to 18 months, lost a significant amount of weight, often between 15–20 per cent of their total body weight. One such new medication, retratrutride, showed shocking success with some participants losing up to 22 per cent of their weight after 48 weeks of weekly treatments.



Alongside weight loss, the study highlighted other health benefits of the treatment. GLP-1 receptor agonists improved metabolic health markers like blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and cardiovascular outcomes, reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure. By alleviating strain on the heart and preventing arterial plaque buildup, these therapies could help address the serious health risks often tied to obesity. According to a report by McGill’s Office for Science and Society, these treatments could also shift the narrative around obesity, emphasizing its biological roots rather than placing responsibility solely on the individual.



While this breakthrough could revolutionize obesity treatment, there remain many challenges to consider. As highlighted in a discussion on the McGill Journal of Medicine podcast, questions about affordability and long-term safety are key areas of this study that require further research. These cutting-edge medications are expensive, making them inaccessible to many people who could benefit from them. Obesity tends to affect lower-income groups more, and without changes in healthcare policies on medication pricing, these treatments may not reach the people who need them most. Moreover, obesity is a chronic condition, which requires long-term treatment. The side effects of using these medications over the span of decades are still being studied.



There is also the need to balance this medical breakthrough with broader societal changes. Medications like GLP-1 can be life-changing, but they are not a standalone solution to obesity. Issues like access to affordable healthy food, better education about nutrition, and tackling the stigma around obesity must remain part of the conversation – and they should come first to reduce the risk factors of developing the condition in the first place. GLP-1 therapies, as a treatment rather than a preventative measure, should be seen as one tool among many in a much larger effort to improve public health.



McGill’s research into GLP-1 medications represents an important step forward in addressing obesity. By investigating whether these novel treatments are safe and effective, the university is helping to pave the way for a future where obesity can be managed with the same care, precision, and social understanding as any other health condition.



This isn’t just about science — it’s about changing lives. For millions of people struggling with obesity, McGill’s research offers hope that real, lasting solutions are on the horizon.