If I Must Die: The First Palestinian Film Festival in Montreal

“We are not here to just watch films. We are here to connect. To connect with the hopes, dreams, struggles, and realities of the Palestinians.”



On November 8, McGill’s Palestinian Cultural Club (PCC) hosted their very first Palestinian Film Festival, If I Must Die, at the Leacock building. Hanging proudly and boldly, the radiant colours of Palestinian flags could be spotted from a mile away, as well as the attendees donning their kufiyahs.

“We gather to honour the resilience and resistance expressed through art, film, and culture,” said a member of the PCC during the festival’s inaugural speech. “We deeply believe that cinema and storytelling are forms of resistance. In these films, you will see glimpses of lives shaped by displacement, resistance, longing, resilience, and hope.”



On the first floor, the delicious aroma of msakhan rolls, zaatar manakish, and popcorn would give you a warm welcome as you made your way into the lobby. There were two tables with big trays of food being served. Smiling volunteers would greet you, offering to make you a plate of msakhan and stuffed vine leaves. They would point you to the popcorn station if you wished for a quick snack, or the table if you cared more for a sweet treat.



Walking around the area, you would come across vendors selling colorful kufiyahs, Palestinian-inspired apparel, and traditional Palestinian clothing, from thobes to kombaz (embroidered robes). The renowned auntie everyone calls Um Falasteen was also selling a variety of trinkets, from key chains to embroidered pouches, greeting everyone with her radiant smile.



“Give me your number,” Um Falasteen said, “and I will invite you over for dinner. In the mahjar (place of emigration), we must all stick together.”



Taking the stairs to the second floor, you would come across an art exposition titled “Gaza Remains the Story,” curated by the Palestinian Museum in Ramallah, hosted by the PCC. The exposition was one of the many ways the festival shed light on Palestinian culture, from detailing important events of Palestine’s history, to graphic photographs of their struggles, to beautiful art pieces by and of Palestinian people.



“We are proud to partner with the Palestinian Museum in Ramallah and the university of Pierre Zayed,” said a PCC representative. “This exposition brought us closer to Palestine and to the people of Palestine, especially the people of Gaza. It is our way to make them feel better to know that we are here, to make their voices heard.”



The Montreal Palestinian Film Festival was a long time coming, and so was the Palestinian Cultural Club. “Prior to last year, Palestinian students did not have a cultural club that was representing them on campus,” a VP from the PCC noted. “This, unfortunately, precluded our team from hosting events due to a lack of resources. However, following the tragic genocide that Palestine has been enduring for over a year now, we felt prompted, more than ever before, to showcase Palestine and make our voices heard. This drove us to ensure that the film festival was arranged with utmost intricacy and determination in the hope of delivering worthwhile messages.”



At around 7:00 p.m., everyone gathered to enter Leacock’s Great Hall, where the films would be screened. Almost every single seat in the auditorium was occupied.



“We were thrilled to have an incredible turnout of over 200 attendees, including students, families, members of Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec (CPFQ) sponsors, and small business owners.”



From the podium hung two Palestinian flags and one Lebanese flag. Attendees all rose for the Palestinian and Lebanese national anthems. “We will also rise for the Lebanese national anthem to honour our fallen Lebanese brothers and sisters,” said one of the presenters. “Our cause is one, our people are one, our enemy is the same.”



The anthems were followed by a land acknowledgement, and a speech given in Arabic, English, and French.



“This festival is the very least that we can do here in Montreal,” said the PCC representative. “Through these films, we pay tribute to the people of Gaza who have been sacrificing their lives for freedom and justice. ”



A series of short films were shown: three shorts directed by Omar Rammal; the animated Checkpoint (2021), directed by Jana Kattan; and Palestine 4K (2023), directed by Muhamad Abu Chakra.

Checkpoint showcased the struggle a Palestinian girl, Layla, faces every day when trying to go to school. Kattan’s inspiration came from her own trip to the West Bank in 2019, which made her realize how much we take freedom of movement for granted. She put great emphasis on the Jaffa orange as a symbol of resilience and steadfastness.



A musical rendition of Refaat Alareer’s poem, “If I Must Die,” was performed by a Palestinian singer and songwriter. A short intermission preceded the longest film of the night, a documentary titled Where Olive Trees Weep (2024), directed by Zaya and Maurizio Benazzo.



“The response for the first edition of our festival was truly overwhelming and exceeded our and others’ expectations,” said PCC’s VP Academics. “We were able to gather funds for Palestine while also educating and harbouring a Palestinian environment for our attendees. Everyone seemed to be touched by the sequential display of short films, and one long film. The feedback we received was equally inspiring, as many expressed their appreciation for the carefully selected films that seemed to spark meaningful conversations and bonding.”



On November 17, the PCC hosted a Q&A with Ashira Darwish, a producer on Where Olive Trees Weep. The Q&A session was an intimate and engaging space where attendees asked questions not only about her work on the film, but also about her personal journey, motivations, and informative perspectives.



“One of the most memorable highlights of the evening was when the team had the opportunity to meet and speak with Ashira Darwish before the Q&A session began, creating a personal and meaningful connection,” said PCC’s VP Academic. “Additionally, Ashira’s powerful closing remarks left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. She emphasized the importance of self-reliance, urging Palestinians to focus on developing their own skills and preparing future generations to build a stronger, independent foundation, rather than relying on external assistance. This message resonated deeply and gave attendees a profound takeaway to reflect on.”



Starting this year, the Palestinian Cultural Club will be hosting an annual film festival. The cultural club will also be offering Dabke dance classes in collaboration with SSMU, and will be partnering with Concordia’s Palestinian Cultural Club to establish a Palestinian library with books written by Palestinian authors or relating to stories of Palestine.



To get more involved or to keep up with upcoming events, visit the PCC’s Instagram and Linktree at @pcc_mcgill and www.linktr.ee/PCCMcGill.