Culture Shock 2024

This October, QPIRG-McGill’s “Culture Shock” event series returned with a lineup focused on anti-racism, migrant justice, and Indigenous solidarity. From October 21 to 30, the series offered workshops, seminars, and panels exploring activism and revolutionary change within the McGill community and beyond. Focusing on “Transformation” as its 2024 theme, Culture Shock encourages attendees to go beyond merely critiquing society by offering practical tools that foster a deeper understanding of how grassroots action shapes new cultural realities.

The series kicked off on October 21 with a free community dinner at SSMU’s Flex Space, catered by the Midnight Kitchen Collective. As a casual introduction to the deeper discussions and activities of the week, attendees gathered to share a vegan meal – an informal opportunity for participants to connect with each other before the week’s more structured workshops. Those attending – whether long-time activists or newcomers to the space – expressed a shared enthusiasm for working toward tangible social change. Organic discussion of topics like migrant justice, Indigenous rights, and the history of radical movements in Montreal fostered a strong sense of community, underscoring the significance of informal spaces in movement-building.

One of the most anticipated workshops of the week was held on October 23, titled “How to Design an Effective Political Image.” Hosted at QPIRG-Concordia, the seminar taught participants the principles of impactful design as a form of protest. Led by facilitators from the International Development Studies Students Association (IDSSA), SSMU External Affairs, and QPIRG-McGill, the workshop began by exploring how images function as powerful tools in political movements by shaping narratives and evoking emotion to engage and mobilize the public. Attendees learned the basics of composition, colour theory, and symbolism — elements critical to political imagery. The seminar also covered practical techniques like spray-painting and wheat-pasting, offering hands-on guidance in producing and disseminating these images.

The session emphasized how political imagery must be both bold and accessible as a visual call to action. The discussion of real-world examples, from historical posters to contemporary protest art, provided a rich context for understanding how art and activism intertwine.

For those who missed the initial events, the remainder of Culture Shock 2024 offers a diverse lineup aimed at educating and empowering participants. Other highlights from the first week included the Radical Walking Tour of Milton-Parc, on October 22, exploring the neighborhood’s history of activism and its ties to McGill, as well as the Intro to Canadian Imperialism workshop led by Professor Tyler Shipley on October 24, diving into Canada’s colonial past and its lasting effects on global politics. In addition, on October 25, participants joined the Zine-Making Workshop led by volunteers from the Prisoner Correspondence Project, which focuses on the significance of zines in leftist movements.

The second week brings even more opportunities for engagement. The Panel on the History of Montreal Activism will take place on October 28, gathering speakers from various grassroots organizations to discuss the city’s rich legacy of anti-imperialism and community organizing. On October 29, a second Radical Walking Tour is scheduled, meeting at QPIRG-McGill (3516 Parc Ave.), while Lupa ay Buhay (Land is Life) will be held the same evening. Participants can also look forward to the CKUTea x Music Lib Listening Party on November 1, rounding out the week’s activities. Each of these events offers unique opportunities to engage with critical issues and gain practical tools for activism.

Culture Shock 2024 positions itself as a vital part of the ongoing conversation around social justice at McGill University and in the wider Montreal community. Through its diverse programming, the event series has not only educated participants but also fostered spaces for solidarity and action. Whether building community while creating powerful art or bonding over a shared meal, the series demonstrates that transformation begins when individuals come together with a collective purpose, equipping participants with practical skills, meaningful connections, and the inspiration needed to drive real change.

For upcoming Culture Shock events, check out @qpirgmcgill on Instagram or qpirgmcgill.org/cs/.