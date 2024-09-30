The Lasting Legacy of Cathy Merrick

Cathy Merrick, a dedicated leader and advocate for Indigenous peoples in Canada, passed away on September 6 in Winnipeg at the age of 63. Her lifelong commitment to improving the lives of Indigenous communities has left a profound impact on the nation.



Grand Chief Merrick was the first woman to lead the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), where she served as Grand Chief and represented 63 First Nations. She was re-elected in July 2024 for a second tenure. She worked tirelessly to address critical issues such as education, healthcare, and social justice for Indigenous communities. Afåter observing the state of living conditions for many First Nations across Canada, Grand Chief Merrick found it her mission to not only call out such injustices, but use her voice to mobilize policy in favor of improving public services.



Grand Chief Merrick was a proud Cree woman from the Cross Lake Band of Indians in Northern Manitoba. Her leadership journey began as a Councillor in Pimicikamak, where she served for twelve years. After 44 years of male leadership, Merrick was the second woman to be elected as Chief of Pimicikamak in 2013 and remained Chief for an impactful five years as per Pimicikamak election law. In October 2022, she made history by becoming the first female Grand Chief elected to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.



“Grand Chief Merrick’s presence, both powerful and kind, left a lasting impact on those privileged to know and work alongside her,” the AMC said in a statement, in memory of Merrick on the day of her passing.



According to CBC News, Merrick collapsed in front of the media reporters outside of the Manitoba law courts on September 6, shortly after condemning the acquittal of a Manitoba corrections officer charged in the 2021 death of William Ahmo, a First Nation inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre. Her passing was confirmed after she was taken to the hospital.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mourned the loss of Grand Chief Merrick in a statement on Facebook, praising her as “a relentless and incredibly effective advocate for First Nations peoples, especially for those most vulnerable.”



Grand Chief Merrick championed the rights and dignity of Indigenous Peoples through her involvement in numerous projects and initiatives that aimed to improve the lives of Indigenous Peoples. She was a main proponent for the National Inquiry into MMIWG (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls), an organization that seeks to highlight the systematic social, cultural, and economic causes behind gendered violence against Indigenous women and girls across the country. Grand Chief Merrick alongside the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls have consistently brought this subject to the forefront of Manitoba policy addressing the crisis and fighting for the rights of the victims within Indigenous communities.



The New York Times reported her highest-profile battle for murdered Indigenous women, where she fought to recover the remains of two of four Indigenous women who were murdered by a white man in 2022 with racially motivated intent. Together with the families of the victims, Grand Chief Merrick took the matter to Trudeau’s office in Ottawa. Although the authorities initially opposed searching the landfill, they ultimately stood with Grand Chief Merrick and the First Nation, allocating millions of dollars for the effort. The search for the remains of the victims in the landfill is set to begin next month.



“It sends a clear message to all predators who prey upon vulnerable Indigenous women: you will not get away with targeting our women. You will face justice,” Grand Chief Merrick said in a statement after the man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole on August 28. “We will continue to stand strong in protecting our women, uplifting all families affected by gendered violence, and ensuring that those who commit such terrible, racially motivated, and hateful acts are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she concluded.



Grand Chief Merrick was also vocal in reforming the child welfare system in Manitoba, where roughly 90 per cent of kids in care are Indigenous. The AMC and Grand Chief Merrick promoted initiatives like Rites of Passage Scaabe’s, a workshop working directly with First Nation youth who are or were dealing with the provincial Child and Family Services System. They specifically offer personalized support for First Nation youth who are aging out of care, helping them develop employment skills, organizing housing opportunities, and preparing them for integration into adulthood.



Additionally, Grand Chief Merrick advocated for reforms related to Jordan’s Principle – an act that ensures First Nations children living in Canada are given access to the services, products, and support they need, when and where they need them.



“First Nations Leadership must be empowered to take full control of the care and protection of First Nations children. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and loving environment, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this inherent right is upheld,” Merrick said in a statement after six First Nations children and youth lost their lives while involved with the Child and Family Services (CFS) system back in March.



Her extensive history of activism displays how influential these efforts have been to propel the Indigenous fight for equality forward. As news of her passing spread, communities across Canada have been paying tribute to Grand Chief Merrick’s legacy.



Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), a non-profit political advocacy organization that has represented more than 72,000 First Nations people, released a statement reflecting on Grand Chief Merrick’s passing and said, “Cathy exemplified the strength and spirit of our people, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. She believed in the power of unity and collaboration, always striving to build bridges between our communities and fostering understanding among all Nations. Her passion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to First Nation peoples will be deeply missed.”



Cathy Merrick’s unwavering commitment to her people and community has touched many people. As Canada and the world mourn her loss, her life’s work is a testament to the impact that she had in creating a better future for the community and nation that she deeply loves.



“Her courage, leadership, and dedication will forever inspire us. As we move forward, we will honour her legacy and continue the work she began. Today, we mourn the loss of an irreplaceable leader, advocate, and dear friend,” said the AMC.