Shawnee Kish’s New Must-Listen Single “Reclaim”

“Unashamed, I take back my story in all of its glory. Oh I reclaim.”

Powerful words from a powerful artist.

Attention all McGillian music lovers – Mohawk singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish has released her latest single “Reclaim.” This empowering anthem details Kish’s journey of resilience and healing in reclaiming her sense of self, and has yet again served as a demonstration of why her work deserves a spot on your current playlist. “Reclaim” is a window into Kish’s personal experience with embracing her heritage. Her journey in transforming suffering into strength is embedded within the song’s powerful lyricism. “Reclaim” highlights the intricacies of the Indigenous experience in contemporary society and serves as a rallying call for the reclamation of Indigenous stories. Kish’s moving and soulful voice commands for past narratives to be redefined into stories of pride and perseverance that must be listened to.

As we observe McGill’s 14th annual Indigenous Awareness Weeks, running from September 19 through October 2, the significance of Kish’s message becomes even more apparent. Celebrated at McGill since 2011, Indigenous Awareness Weeks have fostered spaces to honour, celebrate, and uplift Indigenous cultures both in and outside of our school community. Through hosting events, welcoming guest speakers, and providing opportunities for engagement, these Indigenous Awareness Weeks call to mind the significance and value of recognizing Indigenous perspectives and contributions both to our school, and our community at large. I would highly recommend that you keep up with the events offered by McGill’s Office of Indigenous Initiatives. Some of these events from the past few weeks included McGill’s Annual Pow Wow, the Lacrosse Legacy Game, and a farmer’s market contributed to and presented by Indigenous artisans and artists. You can also participate by incorporating more Indigenous artists into your daily life. By spotlighting artists like Kish, who provide avenues to gain an understanding of Indigenous perspectives, we amplify voices and histories integral to our ongoing work towards understanding and reconciliation.

Accoladed as a “Musician You Need to Know” by Billboard, it is clear that Shawnee Kish is not an artist to miss. Originally from Welland Ontario, Kish is a two-spirit singer and lyricist now based in Alberta. Growing up, music had a great impact on Kish in providing space for emotional release and solace in times of darkness. It was through singing and songwriting that during her experience with depression, Kish was able to navigate mental health struggles and find a renewed sense of strength. Kish’s vulnerability in her lyrics, evident in her latest EP Revolution, offers a space for reflection to listeners who have gone through, or are currently going through similar experiences. I’m sure we can all attest to the fact that connecting with art – music in particular – in times of sadness provides profound comfort. We feel listened to. We feel understood. We feel we are not alone.

When interviewed on the intention behind sharing such personal experiences with her listeners, Kish expressed that using her music as a vessel is her purpose and strength. She added:

“All of the sudden I had this […] purpose […] ‘I can share what I’ve been through, I can share what I’ve gone through’ and that is a reason to be here. That is my strength.”

Shawnee Kish has been professionally sharing her music with the world since early 2021. In just four years time, Kish has garnered over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and released a total of 13 projects encompassing everything from singles to EPs. Her debut and self-titled EP Shawnee Kish, released in 2021, contains six tracks that successfully introduce her style and sound. Kish’s music is a powerful, soulful mix of contemporary pop and rock. Her 11 singles stick true to this genre. They focus on a variety of topics from empowerment, individuality, grief, and acceptance, to love. Kish’s 2024 single “Dear Dad” pays homage to her late father, honouring him through a touching and heartfelt piece. The song opens with an overlay of an old recording of her father’s voice, setting the tone for a capsule-like composition that memorializes her father’s impact, while showing the ongoing place he holds in her heart. This is all followed by her most recent release “Reclaim:” an essential example of voicing the stories of Indigenous strength and resiliency.

Shawnee Kish’s work has caught the ears of critics and listeners worldwide, leaving her with many awards. Kish won CBC’s 2020 Searchlight talent competition and was named by MTV as one of North America’s Top Gender Bending Artists. Her critically acclaimed work led her to being nominated for the 2022 JUNO’s Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year, with two more JUNO nominations in the categories of Contemporary Indigenous Artist Of The Year and Adult Alternative Album Of The Year for her 2023 EP Revolution.

Kish’s dedication in the studio extends to her advocacy work, particularly in the sectors of mental health, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQ+ awareness. In 2023, Kish participated in a recording of “What I Wouldn’t Do,” a charity single by Serena Ryder released to support the Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud campaign for youth mental health. In addition to this, she created and performed “Music Is My Medicine,” with the National Arts Centre Orchestra for Undisrupted – a CBC Gem series that showcases the talents, struggles, and stories of Indigenous youth.

Ultimately, I hope this quick snippet into Shawnee Kish’s brilliance has given you more than enough reason as to why she should be on your listening radar. Her passionate lyricism in partnership with her powerful voice and authentic messages deem her an accomplished artist not-to-be-missed, with a promising future ahead.