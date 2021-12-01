Reflections on a Montreal Winter

Last week, Montreal witnessed its first snow of the year. The winter cycle has started all over again. After a rough year and a tumultuous return to “normal” life, it might feel scary to go through another winter depression. For now, forget about the anxiety of slipping on ice, frostbites, and those cold runs to the metro every day.

Brian Schatteman

Take a moment to enjoy the beauty in the small things about Montreal in the winter. From the snowflakes, to the falling stalactites, to the wide, white blankets of snow and naked trees, appreciate the soothing visual aura of a cold Montreal.