Open Letter: Respect Wet’suwet’en Sovereignty and Divest from CGL Pipeline

As social organizations based in Tiohtià:ke/Montreal, we stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation in their defence of territorial sovereignty against the encroachment by TC Energy Corporation’s Coastal GasLink (CGL) in the construction of an LNG pipeline.

Though we are physically far from Wet’suwet’en territory, we are outraged that institutions in Montreal are complicit in making the CGL Pipeline possible. Some of these connections were made more obvious during the creative actions that residents in the Greater Montreal area took in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation in January and February of 2020. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Wet’suwet’en territory and the Coastal GasLink are no longer in the headlines, but the pipeline project continues apace. So it is shocking to know that institutions based in Montreal provide financial and material support to the CGL Pipeline. For example, McGill University holds an investment of $4,770,450 in TC Energy Corp as part of its endowment portfolio. The risks for the Wet’suwet’en Nation associated with the ongoing construction of the pipeline give urgency for institutions like McGill to divest from TC Energy Corp.

The Canadian and BC governments and CGL are using this moment of reduced mobility of land defenders due to COVID-19 public health regulations to go ahead with the construction of pipelines. The continued construction of the CGL pipeline despite the declaration of a public health emergency connected to COVID-19 has placed citizens of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in increased vulnerability as construction workers from outside the community would enter the territory. Earlier during the pandemic, the public health guidelines of the BC government of limiting gatherings to 50 people did not apply to construction sites as they were deemed “essential services.” The labelling of pipeline construction sites as an essential service is a farce. This brings back memories of various historical moments during which settlers had intentionally introduced smallpox (e.g. through blankets) to Indigenous nations in so-called British Columbia to annihilate the population. The issue is made more urgent with a number of cases reported this November and December in the pipeline construction camps in Wet’suwet’en territory. In an open letter, 22 female chiefs from Wet’suwet’en have voiced their concerns about the danger that these construction camps pose in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian government continues to militarize Wet’suwet’en territory. Heavily armed RCMP officers remain present on Wet’suwet’en territory. We strongly condemn the Canadian government’s criminalization of peaceful protest.

The disregard of the self-determination of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and their governing body of Hereditary Chiefs has demonstrated the emptiness of the Canadian government’s “reconciliation” discourse. Indigenous peoples are demanding nothing short of decolonization. A first step towards that is to respect the decision of the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation to refuse the construction of the CGL pipeline on their territory. Divesting from oil and gas projects is also a means to fulfill the Liberal government’s commitments towards addressing climate change. An authentic solution to climate change would respect the self-determination of the Wet’suwet’en Nation.

We stand with the demands of the Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en Nation that call upon the ceasing of construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, the immediate withdrawal of the RCMP and associated security and police forces from Wet’suwet’en territory, and demand that Wet’suwet’en self-determination be honoured by respecting their decisions, laws, and governance structures. We add to these demands a call for divestment from TC Energy Corp by institutions like McGill University.

Letter drafted by

Stefan Christoff

Kasim Tirmizey

In consultation with

Marlene Hale, Wet’suwet’en climate justice activist.

Signatory Organizations:

McGill Nurses for Planetary Health, signed co-chair Naomi Pastrana

Divest McGill

McGill Pan-Asian Collective

Students in Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill – SPHR McGill

McGill World Islamic and Middle East Studies Students’ Association

The Black Students’ Network of McGill University

Climate Justice Montréal

Courage Montréal

The McGill Arab Student Network