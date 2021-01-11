What’s the New Year’s Resolution for You?

It’s a new year, and that means it’s time to set goals that you’ll probably forget about in two weeks. If you’re ready to make some changes but you’re not sure what to do, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with our new year’s resolution quiz.

What’s your go-to lockdown meal? Delivery, of course. Something pre-cooked from the freezer. Weed, to be perfectly honest with you. A whole new dish, from scratch!



You’re taking a break by playing a game on your phone. Which one is it? Candy Crush (it’s okay). Flappy Bird, somehow. I don’t have games, only astrology apps. Something cute like Neko Atsume or Animal Crossing Pocket Camp.



Be honest: what was your quarantine bop? Say So by Doja Cat. Supalonely by BENEE ft. Gus Dapperton. Fetch The Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa.



Which location on campus do you wish you could visit most right now? Redpath, where I can pretend to study between coffee breaks with friends! My favourite club’s office. Snax or Dispatch. Leacock 132, to commune with the rats.



What’s the worst thing that can happen during a Zoom lecture? I accidentally unmute in front of my crush. Bold of you to assume I attend Zoom lectures! Polisci boy. That’s it. That’s the worst thing. Someone physically raises their hand instead of using the “raise hand” function.



What’s your comfort TV show? A ridiculous teen drama, like The OC or Riverdale. A (maybe too) long-running show, like Supernatural or Grey’s Anatomy. A tragicomedy, like Bojack Horseman. Something with a fun ensemble cast, like New Girl or Community.



What’s your bedtime? Between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Anywhere from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., depending on the vibes. 2a.m., but I ALWAYS do my skincare routine. By 10:30pm, because I’m an early riser.



Pick the best coffee order: Vanilla latte. The biggest iced coffee you can find. Cappuccino, but like, the real kind. I prefer tea.



What’s your quarantine pet peeve? No dancing with my friends!! :( Zoom school! Expensive Zoom school!! Getting invited to IRL parties still. I thought you were cool!! Mask under the nose. JUST PUT IT OVER YOUR NOSE!!!



What do you most regret about 2020? Failing to fully enjoy Cafe Tuesdays before they were gone… Not taking advantage of lockdown to try out a new look. Abandoning my cool new hobby approximately 48 hours after I started it. Never finishing the book I picked up!



MOSTLY 1s: Explore a new genre of music!

The familiar is comforting, and that’s totally cool. But maybe it’s time to change things up a bit, especially now that there’s nowhere to go. Kitchen dance parties don’t quite hit the same, but some new tunes can certainly spice them up. Have you listened to Apes of the State? Or CHIKA? Maybe some Sevdaliza, or a weird French classic. Even a little tried and true top-40 ~alternative~ could be fun. Give it a shot! Worst case, the oldies and goodies will still be there for you when you need them.

You’re the funny friend. We love that for you. But what was it that made you so funny in the first place? All those hours scrolling through Tumblr in 2013 definitely didn’t help, but maybe it’s time to rediscover whatever it was you were always blogging about. Whether it was a vlogger that caught your attention (anyone remember Zoella?), edgy music, or the infamous Superwholock, it’s time for a little nostalgia trip.

MOSTLY 3s: Become a Bunz babe!

You’ve been in your apartment this whole time, so you know this better than we do: you’re in dire need of a deep clean. Listen to Marie Kondo and clear out some of the clutter, but don’t just dump it – set up a sweet deal with a friend or (safe) stranger! All of your stuff is cooler than it has any right to be, so you’ll end up winning the trade every time. If you have any extra time between haggling over used Docs, stop by the virtual office and PLEASE write that article you’ve been thinking about. Not a resolution, just a tip ;)

MOSTLY 4s: Switch up your pen game!

We see you acing the at-home study game.You’re really on top of your shit right now, and some may call you a teacher’s pet, but we support it. Try-hard behaviour gets you places! You know what could bring your colour-coding to a new level, though? Introducing a new highlighter or pen colour. Add a nice lavender glitter gel pen to that collection, or maybe even a lime green marker. You’ve probably already heard of them, but we think you’d love mildliners (not #spon, just from the heart). And if you’re tired of trying new stationary, maybe watch some TV or something. You deserve a break.