Queer History Month Horoscopes

Happy Queer History Month! Happy Scorpio season! Let us give you some sage, thymely advice. Roommates, cats, queerplatonic non-sensual companions, that gal your grandma calls your “good friend,” gather ‘round! If you have a star sign, we’ve got some truths for you – all 100% factual, and that’s the McDill Gaily guarantee. <3
Scorpio: Congrats on being born! Those depop sellers really appreciate you singlehandedly keeping their businesses alive.
Sagittarius: consider bisexuality. savor the concept. really mull that one over. just saying.
Capricorn: stop overthinking your haircut/hair colour/whatever. you’re hot. make some bread.
Aquarius: Have you taken a break recently? Your friends care about you, bud. Let them put you first for once!
Pisces: When was the last time you washed your vibrator? Think about it. Stop sending tiktoks to your not-even-ex.
Aries: Stop selling your baby clothes to Scorpios on depop!!!! That’s not Y2K, it’s a Toddler size 2!!!
Taurus: Leave your house. Take a walk. Eat a leaf. It’s whatever, man.
Gemini: We know that AOC is hot, but stop worshipping political figures. And get that tattoo (if it’s safe in your area).
Cancer: You’re doing a great job, we promise. Your tiktok fame will come naturally, don’t sweat it!
Leo: Something is telling you to contribute to the McGill Daily… I wonder what it is? Water your plants.
Virgo: stream ungodly hour by chloe x halle, take a bubble bath, you can do this!
Libra: straightness isn’t like, criminal, but it’s also not a great long-term strategy. If you’ve already abandoned that road more taken, we recommend The Watermelon Woman. It’s on Kanopy.