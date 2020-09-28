This first Mama Matina’s Read is dedicated to Heckin’ Horoscopes, the true legends

OCTOBER

Aries

Card: Nine of Wands

Relax bro. Nobody’s gonna take your breadsticks.

2. Taurus

Card: Two of Pentacles

Specialty hats are piling up in your closet like the dirty dishes in your sink… seriously…wash your dishes. And why do you have so many hats?

3. Gemini

Card: Eight of Pentacles

Buy a planner, Lindseé.

4. Cancer

Card: The Sun

Strolling through Jeanne-Mance Park naked: performance art or a cry for help? (gototherapygototherapygototherapy)

5. Leo

Card: The Chariot

You’re not an Egyptologist, you just spend too much time on Reddit.

6. Virgo

Card: Four of Cups

That lead water won’t drink itself!

7. Libra

Card: Six of Wands

Look at u, ZOOOOMing around in your new desk chair.

8. Scorpio

Card: Three of Swords

Option 1: You might have a slight ~cardiac arrhythmia™~ (?)… nothing serious… ;)

Option 2: Do you have a slight cardiac arrhythmia or did you just see the new Dune (2020) trailer… omg… Zendaya? Sandworm? Whoa.

9. Sagittarius

Card: Queen of Pentacles

You look great today (:

10. Capricorn

Card: Five of Swords

Hath a man wrong’d thee? Break his heart and steal his medieval weaponry, ladiez.

11. Aquarius

Card: Four of Wands

Your BJÖRKSNÄS bed frame is missing a screw… she’s a lil’ wobbly…

12. Pisces

Card: The Tower

Good luck, you’ll need it!

Mama Matina has her own Instagram account (@mama_matina) if you want more Mama Matina content.

Submit your own Compendium article by visiting mcgilldaily.com/submit-now