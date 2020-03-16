Even after getting my diagnosis, I realized that ASD- specialized therapists were much more expensive than general psychologists, especially those that understand how to support women, so I was priced out of proper treatment beyond pure diagnosis that I needed to get accommodations for school. I also have ADHD, so this makes school and treating me more complicated because my symptoms might be at odds with autism in some regards and compound in others. If I need two types of specialized aid, how many doctors should I see every week? How do I get them to communicate efficiently? What can I afford? How do I get credit for my schoolwork when I am wired completely differently? What job will capitalize on my divergent outlook when my brain opposes almost all frameworks? How can I get to an autism- friendly atmosphere, like academia, when McGill’s grading systems are not reflecting my profound understanding of content? If it is not caught early enough, girls will tend to be more successful in suppressing their needs in order to fit in. This can create huge problems down the line from developing an eating disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) misdiagnosis, depression, and anxiety, only to realize after trial by fire, years of therapy, and thousands of dollars in hospital bills later that these conditions in their own right were in fact symptoms of a larger predicament not being properly addressed. Like many women, I was diagnosed because of the emotional toll that controlling my ASD took on my mental health in order to appear neurotypical. I was not diagnosed as a kid because of my female autistic traits.

The general path of diagnosis is one of being mistakenly or incompletely diagnosed with: – BPD: Because our autism can make some of us put on a face for each social encounter as a part of our ability to conform and be mistaken for BPD. – OCD: Because some of our autistic desires to live in a static, predictable environment can lead us to being misdiagnosed with OCD. – Eating Disorders (ED): Because our autistic aversion to certain colors and textures can limit our diet so much that it gets mistaken for ED, or our autistic understanding of being a woman in society and following strict rules can lead us to seek out unrealistic and unhealthy body type standards. – Depression/Anxiety: From living in a way which is not supportive of our needs and does not properly address our impairments. Disclaimer: I am not a doctor, and I myself only identified with one of those four. I also have ADHD, so my experience mixes with my autistic symptoms.