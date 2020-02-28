The results are in – here are your SSMU Executives for the 2020-21 year.
President – Jemark Earle
Jemark Earle
Recieved 66.1 per cent of votes (2213 votes total).
Ruth Silcoff
Received 29.2 per cent of votes (933 votes total).
VP University Affairs – Brooklyn Frizzle
Brooklyn Frizzle, U2 Science
Recieved 50.3 per cent of votes (1434 votes total).
Griffin Scott
Received 40.3 per cent of votes (1150 votes total).
VP External – Ayo Ogunremi
Ayo Ogunremi, U3 Arts
Recieved 69.6 per cent of votes (2076 votes total).
Noah Merali
Received 22.7 per cent of votes (676 votes total).
VP Student Life – Maheen Akter
Maheen Akter, U3 Arts
Recieved 64.5 per cent of votes (1964 votes total).
Belle Sullivan
Received 31.1 per cent of votes (945 votes total).
VP Internal – Declan McCool
Declan McCool
Recieved 88.2 per cent of votes (2575 votes total).
No
Received 11.8 per cent of votes (343 votes total).
VP Finance – Gifford Marpole
Gifford Marpole, U2 Arts
Recieved 86.7 per cent of votes (2432 votes total).
No
Received 13.3 per cent of votes (372 votes total).