News  2020-2021 SSMU Executive Election Results

The results are in – here are your SSMU Executives for the 2020-21 year.

President – Jemark Earle

Jemark Earle

Recieved 66.1 per cent of votes (2213 votes total).

Ruth Silcoff

Received 29.2 per cent of votes (933 votes total).

 

VP University Affairs – Brooklyn Frizzle

Brooklyn Frizzle, U2 Science

Recieved 50.3 per cent of votes (1434 votes total).

Griffin Scott

Received 40.3 per cent of votes (1150 votes total).

 

VP External – Ayo Ogunremi

Ayo Ogunremi, U3 Arts

Recieved 69.6 per cent of votes (2076 votes total).

Noah Merali

Received 22.7 per cent of votes (676 votes total).

 

VP Student Life – Maheen Akter

Maheen Akter, U3 Arts

Recieved 64.5 per cent of votes (1964 votes total).

Belle Sullivan

Received 31.1 per cent of votes (945 votes total).

 

VP Internal – Declan McCool

Declan McCool

Recieved 88.2 per cent of votes (2575 votes total).

No

Received 11.8 per cent of votes (343 votes total).

 

VP Finance – Gifford Marpole

Gifford Marpole, U2 Arts

Recieved 86.7 per cent of votes (2432 votes total).

No



 

 

 

 

 

 