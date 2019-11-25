In line with the Daily’s mission to uplift marginalized voices and shed light on underreported issues, we chose to provide a list of anti-oppressive media that fits into the theme of labour, body, and care. This is not an exhaustive list, but merely an introduction to exploring these topics.

Briarpatch

Magazine

Briarpatch is an independent magazine operated out of Regina, Saskatchewan that is “not just devoted to reporting on social movements, [but also] committed to building them.” The magazine reports on topics including “current events, grassroots activism, electoral politics, economic justice, ecology, labour, food security, gender equity, Indigenous struggles, international solidarity, and other issues of political importance.”

The magazine’s editor, Saima Desai, is a former Daily News Editor and an organizer with the Fight for $15 Saskatchewan.

gal-dem

Magazine

Gal-Dem is an online and print publication “committed to telling the stories of women and non-binary people of colour.” It is dedicated to redressing the “imbalance in media,” where the “journalistic landscape is 94% white and 55% male.” The magazine covers a wide variety of topics, including news, culture, life, music, and politics.

Some standout articles include “RIP Tumblr: no longer a safe haven for PoC to explore their sexuality,” “Being nice to shitty people is not going to fix politics,” and “What it means to be black, disabled women navigating sex.”

Rikki Poynter

YouTuber

Rikki Poynter is a Deaf YouTuber who makes videos about the queer and deaf communities, chronic illness, activism, and media representations of marginalized communities.

Some examples of her videos are “LGBTQ Pride Needs to Do Better,” “Being Deaf is not the Problem,” and “How to be an Activist While Protecting Your Mental Health.”

Hannah Witton

YouTuber

Hannah Witton is a YouTuber who makes videos about sex, relationships, living with a stoma, Judaism, and disability. Some examples of her videos include “Misconceptions About Sex & Disability” and “Why the UK Porn Block is Useless and Dangerous.”

She has written two books: Doing It, a guide to sex and relationships for young people, and The Hormone Diaries, which discusses periods, hormones, and her journey of coming off of the pill after seven years. She also hosts a podcast called Doing It! where she has open and honest conversations with guests about sex, relationships, dating, and bodies.

Crutches and Spice

Blog

Crutches and Spice is a blog where Imani Barbarin documents her life as a Black woman with cerebral palsy. She writes about a variety of topics related to current events, politics, arts and entertainment, and general reflections on living with disability.

Some of her blog posts include “Disabled People are Art: The Art of Us,” “We Need To Talk About Ableism-Related Anxiety,” and “2020 Belongs to the Candidate that Listens to Disabled People.”

Disability Visibility Project

Website

Founded by disability activist Alice Wong, the Disability Visibility Project “is an online community dedicated to creating, sharing, and amplifying disability media and culture.”

The project has a number of branches, including creating oral histories, publishing personal essays, hosting Twitter conversations, and consulting with organizations and companies on the topic of disability. Wong also hosts a podcast called Disability Visibility, which has touched on topics such as food accessibility, labour and care work, and self advocacy.

Decolonizingtherapy

Instagram Page

Dr. Jennifer Mullan runs @decolonizingtherapy, an account which she describes as having a focus on “Intergenerational Trauma Work, Honoring Your Ancestral Rage, [and] Decolonizing Your Cerebellum.”

Through the account, Mullan advocates for the needs of BIPOC in mental health care and uplifts the voices of other activists for accessible healthcare.

ForExposure_txt

Twitter Account

Any artist or freelancer knows how it feels to be asked to do work “for exposure” instead of appropriate compensation.

This Twitter account gathers instances of people and organizations soliciting work “for exposure” and not compensating workers. If you’ve ever wondered how prevalent precarious labour is for artists, take a look at this account.

This article is a part of our joint issue with Le Délit on Labour, Body, & Care. To read their pieces, visit delitfrancais.com.