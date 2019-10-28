fuck yeah, pumpkin spice! fuck yeah, sleeping in with no alarm set! fuck yeah, reasonably priced vegetables! fuck yeah, orange and red and yellow leaves! fuck yeah, sunny days! fuck yeah, laptop stickers! fuck yeah, walking other people’s dogs! fuck yeah, happy dogs! fuck yeah, good music! fuck yeah, hash browns! fuck yeah, timbits! fuck yeah, takis dust! fuck yeah, cats! fuck yeah, discount tuesday via rail tickets! fuck yeah, dolly parton!
fuck yeah, public transportation! fuck yeah, ice cream! fuck yeah, sorbet! fuck yeah, looking at the sky! fuck yeah, canoeing! fuck yeah, walking at twilight! fuck yeah, montreal parks with their lamps on! fuck yeah, cemeteries! fuck yeah, ice skating! fuck yeah, cartwheels! fuck yeah, juggling! fuck yeah, spoonerisms! fuck yeah, the ocean! fuck yeah, cozy jackets! fuck yeah, being warm! fuck yeah, being the kind of chilly that only comes from standing next to the ocean! fuck yeah, the smell of salt water! fuck yeah, garments with pockets! fuck yeah, fun facts! fuck yeah, art-deco dressers!
fuck yeah, profs who are understanding of your mental health! fuck yeah, madeline wilson! fuck yeah, profs who give content warnings! fuck yeah, measures that support divestment! fuck yeah, burnside basement soupe cafe! fuck yeah, noah (yes, you)! fuck yeah, sitting on the mcconnell steps when it’s sunny! fuck yeah, the view from the geography centre!
fuck yeah, learning to love your body! fuck yeah, gender euphoria! fuck yeah, realizing your worth! fuck yeah, taking up space! fuck yeah, reading for pleasure not for school! fuck yeah, people who genuinely listen and reply to what you say! fuck yeah, meaningful conversation! fuck yeah, consent! fuck yeah, long hugs! fuck yeah, dyeing your hair as a coping mechanism! fuck yeah, your good friends! fuck yeah, catharsis! fuck yeah, self care! fuck yeah, eating three meals a day! fuck yeah, singing outside late at night! fuck yeah, singing while doing dishes! fuck yeah, exploring new places! fuck yeah, doing things you love but aren’t good at! fuck yeah, 4 am deep talks!
fuck yeah, validating others! fuck yeah, crying! fuck yeah, watching the sunset by yourself! fuck yeah, keeping your room messy! fuck yeah, feeling young! fuck yeah, feeling old! fuck yeah, songs tied to memories! fuck yeah, long-distance friends! fuck yeah, catching funny snippets of other people’s conversations! fuck yeah, learning a new language for fun! fuck yeah, learning at your own place! fuck yeah, breaking rules! fuck yeah, taking pictures! fuck yeah, frugs (friend hugs)!
fuck yeah, going a whole prod with no indesign crashes! fuck yeah, the feeling of seeing the paper in print every week – that never gets old! fuck yeah, writing compendium! fuck yeah, finishing editorial in an hour and a half! fuck
yeah, writing an article that needs no edits! fuck yeah, dolly parton dance! fuck yeah, lesbian music video breaks! fuck yeah, tiny bugs! fuck yeah, obscene verse! fuck yeah, scissors! fuck yeah, leggings with pockets! fuck yeah, sunrise! fuck yeah, weekdays with no classes! fuck yeah, high-rise jeans! fuck yeah, stevie nicks specifically!
fuck yeah, the ao3 tagging system! fuck yeah, fleetwood mac in general! fuck yeah, caffeinated dancing! fuck yeah, friendly tangos! fuck yeah, late-night dep food! fuck yeah, Daily edboard! fuck yeah, satisfying keyboards! fuck yeah, the little things! fuck yeah, casual intimacy between good friends! fuck yeah, people remembering the things you like and going out of their way to do those things because they care about you! fuck yeah, emotional support! fuck yeah, drugs!
fuck yeah, sobriety! fuck yeah, healthy boundaries, whatever that means for you! fuck yeah, eating too many m&ms and feeling really good about it! fuck yeah, half-price ben & jerry’s! fuck yeah, leaves of all colours! fuck yeah, late-night car headlights! fuck yeah, gentle breezes! fuck yeah, that video of the golden retriever listening to his dad playing guitar! fuck yeah, strong butches! fuck yeah, strong femmes! fuck yeah, lesbians! fuck yeah, trans women! fuck yeah, all the gays! fuck yeah, still being alive! fuck yeah, still fighting! fuck yeah, never letting go of the ability to love! fuck yeah, oversized button-downs!