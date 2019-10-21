On October 5, The McGill Daily had the chance to sit down and talk to three-fourths of Strange Breed, a queer feminist garage-rock band from Vancouver. Montreal’s Diving Bell Social Club was the last stop on their cross-country tour. Unfortunately, guitarist Terra Chaplin was trying to find a parking spot and we had to start without her, figuring it would take five minutes or so. As a result, the rest of the band (drummer Megan Bell, vocalist Nicole Dupas, and bassist Ally Von Wallis) spent a lot of time bemoaning Montreal’s construction. I’ve cut those parts out of the transcript (you’re welcome). Forty minutes later, the interview was done and Terra was just in time for sound check.

The McGill Daily (MD): You’ve mentioned being a political band. What sorts of political messages do you talk about?

Nicolle Dupas: The biggest theme at the time that we were writing a lot of the songs was the #MeToo movement. [Our single] “Sharks” was very much about a culture of predatory men, or individuals in general, but rather than it just being a dark, scary thing, it was about power in unity. We were inspired by people finding strength in their own vulnerabilities and speaking out about their stories. So the first half of the song is like, watch out, be careful, these are the people that are out there, and here’s what they’re doing. But it’s also like, look what we can accomplish together, and this is why it’s important to talk about these things. And you shouldn’t be ashamed or embarrassed or scared [of talking about sexual assault] because we’ve got to. But of course, we did it in our style. It’s very metaphorical.

And then on the other side of the same coin, we have “The C-Word,” which is about consent. As heavy as the topic can be at times, we did it in a kind of fun, upbeat way. It got into some Sex and the City references. We just had fun with it. And I think that really comes across in our shows. People, especially in Vancouver, where people really know us, they know that song and they know that it’s a fun call-and- response song. And, that’s what we want, you know?

A lot of the themes on the album are to do with LGBTQ+ issues, gender discrimination, [and] sexual assault. These are the things we deal with every day. We also touch on issues like mental health, which kind of ties into some of those themes, but is also kind of a standalone issue that we all deal with. The first song in the album is called “Twenty Five” and one of the lines that resonates with all of us is “It took me twenty five years to want to stay alive.” I just turned 27, so I wrote that song this year because it said all the things I wish I had been able to say that I was feeling. And the fact that the last two years I’ve been more stable than I’ve ever been. And it just feels really good. It was just something that I finally had the strength to find the words to talk about. I’m really glad that we got it on this album with all these other more political things. But it’s still a stigmatized subject. [We sing about] a lot of fucking things. But also we have some songs or parts of our songs that are just to rock out to, just for fun, you know?