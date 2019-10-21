It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the love we once had died today. It was sudden, unexpected, but should have been anticipated in a way that only God knows. We will not be lived on by anyone, not a single soul except for my mother, who tells me that you’re still the one over the dinner table when I say your name and she says that we’re “bad at being broken up,” as if it is a game that we are somehow supposed to be winning. Friends are asked not to call, family is begged to stay away from the private funeral, which will be held every day in my heart until the real one comes around. In lieu of flowers, send me the breath of fresh air that I have missed every day since you walked out of my life. Thank you.