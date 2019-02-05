news
commentary
editorials
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
special
About Us
Archives
Contribute
Advertise
DPS | SPD
Policies
Le Délit
Statement of principles
About Us
|
Glossary
|
Archives
|
Contribute
|
Advertise
|
menu
Areby's - we have the meats
since 1911
string(32) "Areby's - we have the meats"
The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
Read the digital issue online
unfit to print
Editorial:
Canada is Complicit in the Occupation of Palestine
news
commentary
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
Multimedia
art essays
video
special
Culture
The Power of the People
Critiquing Capitalist Democracy in Astra Taylor's "What is Democracy?"
Written by:
James Ward
February 5, 2019
Tweet
Share