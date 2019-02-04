I draw every day. That’s not to say that I draw good things every day. Slowly but surely, my notebooks have filled up with the little bodies, shapes, and lines that fill the drawings you see displayed here.

I like drawing in red, black, and blue, because these colours are strong and vivid. The lines that I make are definitive and smooth. I only draw in pen. I think it makes me a better and more honest artist. This way, when I make a mistake, and I often do, I need to work around the mistake. It forces me to confront the mistake, and be constructive in correcting it. If you look closely at the drawings here, I’m sure you’ll find many mistakes, or maybe you won’t see any at all. Sometimes things don’t turn out the way I want them to. That’s fine. My drawings are the way they are and look the way they do because at some point I messed up and had to alter course. My drawings reflect that process.