  A History of Science at McGill: Otto Hahn

McGill professor Ernest Rutherford is famous for his study of radioactive materials. He discovered the concept of the atomic half-life, studied radiation particles, and discovered the element radon. These investigations, conducted at McGill, won him the 1908 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Aside from Ernest Rutherford, two other McGill faculty members have received the Nobel Prize, and are often forgotten: Frederick Soddy and Otto Hahn. Both were collaborators with Rutherford at McGill in the early twentieth century. Frederick Soddy won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for his theory of atomic isotopes in 1921. Otto Hahn won the 1944 Nobel Prize in chemistry for the discovery of nuclear fission, the process eventually used for atomic bombs.

Hahn’s biography is also a window into 20th century history and that of the atom bomb. Although his work was not overtly political, his complicity was, as he developed chemical weapons in WWI, and quietly continued his nuclear research under the Nazi regime in WWII. He suddenly became politically active following the atomic bombing of Japan, after which he started campaigning against the proliferation and use of nuclear weapons. His life and work raise questions about the role of science in the public sphere, and the responsibilities scientists have as public figures. He learned through experience that the consequences of research can be difficult to predict or control.

Hahn worked in Rutherford’s research team at McGill from 1905 to 1906. In his correspondence with Rutherford before joining the lab, Hahn claimed to have discovered a new “element” related to thorium (the theory of isotopes was not yet established), which he called radiothorium (later found to be the isotope thorium-229). Rutherford doubted those claims, but Hahn was quickly able to convince Rutherford and his team that he had discovered something new. While at McGill, Hahn tried to calculate the half-life of his “radiothorium”, and also discovered a form of actinium, an element now used in radiation therapies.