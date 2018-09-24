For the consideration of the Ad-Hoc Senate Committee on Teaching Staff-Student Intimate Relationships, members of the McGill Senate, Drs. Angela Campbell (Associate Provost) and Christopher Manfredi (Vice-Provost), and the McGill community at large:

Over the past year, the question of intimate relationships between professors and students has become a major concern for the McGill community, with the formation of the Ad-Hoc Senate Committee being an encouraging step in the right direction. So far, the question has largely been framed in terms of consent and sexual violence; however—without denying the legitimate concerns surrounding these issues—we suggest a policy ‘bracketing’ these questions and approaching the matter from a different angle. The alternative we propose, in line with principles to which the university is already committed, would be easier to respect and to enforce. We propose that intimate relationships between students and teaching staff be understood in terms of professional misconduct and considered a violation of the trust (or a ‘fiduciary duty’) that must exist within an educational institution for it to be able to provide a positive, productive, and safe academic environment for all students, in accordance with McGill’s existing mandate.

We contend that all educators have a professional responsibility, in their interactions with all students at their institution, to act based on what is in the best pedagogical interests of these students (i.e. their interests as learners). Educators should always aim to put students’ interests as learners first in their interactions with them, and have a responsibility not to act contrary to these interests. That is, educators’ own interests in their students must be primarily ‘other- directed’, putting students’ interests as learners first whenever possible. A personal interest in a student involving some benefit to the educator— including as a potential romantic or sexual partner—renders that educator unable to ensure that they will act in the student’s best interests as a learner, as these personal and other-directed interests are incompatible.

we call for McGill to create and implement a policy (1) fully banning amorous or sexual relationships between any faculty members and any undergraduate student, and (2) banning amorous or sexual relationships between (i) faculty members and graduate students within the same department or who could influence the graduate student’s supervision or academic career, and (ii) course lecturers or TAs and any student currently enrolled in their courses (not just their conference sections), where these relationships were in any way initiated in or mediated through the involved persons’ roles within the university, or otherwise occurred within the university context

McGill’s existing Conflict of Interest policy does not adequately address the conflicts that arise between students and teaching staff involved in romantic or sexual relationships. Not only is the policy designed mainly to apply to matters of professional or academic status or financial benefit, but it requires people to disclose any potential conflicts of interest in advance of a conflict arising. However, an educator taking an active romantic or sexual interest in a student already involves a conflict

of the interests described above, and so already constitutes a violation of a fiduciary duty. By the time the personal interest starts to be an influence on the educator’s interactions with the student, even before any relationship has started, the relevant interests have already conflicted, making reporting the potential for conflict redundant.

Seen from the students’ side, a professor, course instructor, or TA expressing personal interest in a student breaches a trust that students must be able to place in those who are teaching them and supervising their education, where this applies beyond their current teachers in a particular term. Students need to be able to trust those teaching, supervising, or advising them (or who might plausibly do so at some point in their academic careers) to regard and relate to them primarily as learners when receiving grades and feedback, discussing ideas in office hours, seeking advice on academic careers, requesting reference letters, inquiring about a course, etc. Students who think an educator is actively personally interested in them beyond an interest in their thinking and academic development won’t be as free to express ideas, share knowledge and perspectives, take feedback as impartial constructive criticism, question grades, ask for extensions or accommodations, etc.—all of which present barriers to a positive and effective learning environment. And if an educator is known to be in relationships with students, or even to take an active ‘amorous’ interest in some students, other students in their courses or those who want to study the subject they teach won’t necessarily be able to trust the educator to regard or treat them equitably.