BDS nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), the Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice, and equality has been nominated the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. Norwegian MP Bjørnar Moxnes, the leader of Rødt (the Red Party), nominated the movement with the support of his party. The nomination was also endorsed by Norwegian trauma surgeon Dr. Mads Gilbert, who has worked for fifteen years in Gaza, and written Night in Gaza, a book which describes his experience at Al-Shifa hospital during Israeli bombardments.

In January, Norway promised to impose sanctions on 26 states and countries who have committed or are committing violations of international laws and human rights. Yet, as Moxnes’s press release points out, Norway leaves Israel off the list, “despite Israeli occupation, annexation and collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” it states. “If the international community commits to supporting BDS to end the occupation of Palestinian territory and the oppression of the Palestinian people, new hope will be lit for a just peace for Palestinians, Israelis and all people across the Middle East” the press release stated. “My hope is that this nomination can be one humble but necessary step towards bringing forth a more dignified and beautiful future for all peoples of the region.”

Norwegian parliamentarians. those who have received the prize in the past, and any university professor in an appropriate field have the authority to nominate any organization or person to the Nobel Peace Prize. Nominations for the prize closed on February 1. The proposed candidates will now be evaluated and a nominee shortlist will be released in September. Nobel Laureate(s),will be announced in October and then celebrated in Oslo at the end of the year.