We, the undersigned faculty members of McGill University, publicly condemn Quebec’s Bill 62 and denounce its divisive and discriminatory politics. In specifically targeting Muslim women, Bill 62 flies in the face of McGill University’s stated mission to promote “principles of academic freedom, integrity, responsibility, equity, and inclusiveness.” It is thus our professional, ethical, and intellectual responsibility to resist this harmful legislation. We state here that:
1. The provisions of Bill 62 will not be enforced in our classrooms, offices, or events.
2. We will do our best to support community members whose sense of safety, access, and inclusion has already been violated by the passage of Bill 62 and by Islamophobia and recent anti-Islam violence in Quebec.
We stand in solidarity on this issue with many other groups and individuals across McGill, Quebec, and Canada who are speaking out against Bill 62. We add our voices to others who are calling for the revocation of Bill 62 and a rejection of the exclusionary and
discriminatory ideologies on which this legislation stands.
Signed,
Malek Abisaab, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of
Islamic Studies
Diana Allan, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology & Institute for the Study of
International Development
Dorothy Ann Bray, Associate Professor, Department of English
Isabelle Arseneau, Professeure agrégée, Département de langue et littérature françaises
Susan Ballinger, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Sandeep Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of English
Darin Barney, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Peter Bartello, Professor, Mathematics and Statistics & Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Francois Barthelat, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering
Subho Basu, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Fiona J. Benson, Associate Dean, Academic Programs, Faculty of Education
Kenneth Borris, Professor, Department of English
Pascal Brissette, Associate Professor, Département de langue et littérature françaises
Mary Bunch, Faculty Lecturer, Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies
Jenny Burman, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Lynn Butler-Kisber, Professor, Department Integrated Studies in Education
Eric Caplan, Associate Professor, Department of Jewish Studies
Michelle Cho, Assistant Professor, Department of East Asian Studies
Aziz Choudry, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
William Clare Roberts, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science
Brian Cowan, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Nicolas Cowan, Assistant Professor, Physics & Earth and Planetary Sciences
Maria Di Stasio, Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Allan Downey, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Elizabeth Elbourne, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Merve Emre, Assistant Professor, Department of English
Shanon Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Tara Flanagan, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology
Yuriko Furuhata, Associate Professor, Department of East Asian Studies
Ratna Ghosh, James McGill Professor, Department of Integrated Studies
Allison Gonsalves, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Allan Greer, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Gal Gvili, Assistant Professor, Department of East Asian Studies
Daryl Haggard, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics
John A. Hall, James McGill Professor of Comparative Historical Sociology, Department of
Sociology
Jill Hanley, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director, School of Social Work
Michelle Hartman, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Terry Hébert, Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics
Daniel Heller, Assistant Professor, Department of Jewish Studies
Philip S. S. Howard, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Mary Hunter, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Erin Hurley, Professor, Department of English
Sandra Hyde, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology
Kristy Ironside, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Sarilee Kahn, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work
Berkeley Kaite, Associate Professor, Department of English
Maggie Kilgour, Professor, Department of English
Andrew Kirk, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Daniel Kirshbaum, Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Lynn Kozak, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Julia Krane, Associate Professor, School of Social Work
Martin Kreiswirth, Professor, Department of English
Lucyna Lach, Associate Professor, School of Social Work
Thomas Lamarre, Professor, Department of East Asian Studies
Catherine Leclerc, Associate Professor, Département de langue et littérature françaises
Brian Lewis, Full Professor, Department of History & Classical Studies
Bronwen Low, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Laura Madokoro, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Katherine Maurer, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work
Kevin McDonough, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Timothy Merlis, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Leonard Moore, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Suzanne Morton, Full Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Momar Ndao, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology
Naomi Nichols, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies
Michael Nicholson, Assistant Professor, Department of English
Derek Nystrom, Associate Professor, Department of English
Ara Osterweil, Associate Professor, Department of English
Laila Parsons, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of
Islamic Studies
Stephen Peters, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Monica Popescu, Associate Professor, Department of English
David Ragsdale, Associate Professor, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery
Saleem Razack, Professor, Department of Pediatrics
Carrie Rentschler, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Fiona Ritchie, Associate Professor, Department of English
Christine Ross, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Christie Rowe, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences Department
Marilyn Rowell, Associate Field Work Coordinator, School of Social Work
Jarrett Rudy, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Selena Sagan, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology & Immunology
Mela Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Ned Schantz, Associate Professor, Department of English
Shaheen Shariff, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies
Ada L. Sinacore, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology
Vandna Sinha, Associate Professor, School of Social Work
Tabitha Sparks, Associate Professor, Department of English
Lisa Starr, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Jonathan Sterne, Full Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Will Straw, Full Professor, Department of Art History and Communications Studies
Tamara Sussman, Associate Professor, School of Social Work
Jeremy Tai, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Alanna Thain, Associate Professor, Director, Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies
Dolleen Tisawii’ashii Manning, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for the Public Life of Art and Ideas
Lisa Trimble, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Nico Trocme, Professor and Director, School of Social Work
Claire Trottier, Academic Associate, Department of Microbiology and Immunology
Michael Van Dussen, Associate Professor, Department of English
Angela Vanhaelen, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies
Gavin Walker, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies
Brian J Ward, Professor, Medicine and Microbiology
Daniel Weinstock, Full Professor, Faculty of Law
Dawn Wiseman, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Robert Wisnovsky, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies
Paul Yachnin, Professor, Department of English
Paul Zanazanian, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education
Katherine Zien, Assistant Professor, Department of English
John Zucchi, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies