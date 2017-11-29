We, the undersigned faculty members of McGill University, publicly condemn Quebec’s Bill 62 and denounce its divisive and discriminatory politics. In specifically targeting Muslim women, Bill 62 flies in the face of McGill University’s stated mission to promote “principles of academic freedom, integrity, responsibility, equity, and inclusiveness.” It is thus our professional, ethical, and intellectual responsibility to resist this harmful legislation. We state here that:

1. The provisions of Bill 62 will not be enforced in our classrooms, offices, or events.

2. We will do our best to support community members whose sense of safety, access, and inclusion has already been violated by the passage of Bill 62 and by Islamophobia and recent anti-Islam violence in Quebec.

We stand in solidarity on this issue with many other groups and individuals across McGill, Quebec, and Canada who are speaking out against Bill 62. We add our voices to others who are calling for the revocation of Bill 62 and a rejection of the exclusionary and

discriminatory ideologies on which this legislation stands.

Signed,

Malek Abisaab, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of

Islamic Studies

Diana Allan, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology & Institute for the Study of

International Development

Dorothy Ann Bray, Associate Professor, Department of English

Isabelle Arseneau, Professeure agrégée, Département de langue et littérature françaises

Susan Ballinger, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Sandeep Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of English

Darin Barney, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Peter Bartello, Professor, Mathematics and Statistics & Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Francois Barthelat, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering

Subho Basu, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Fiona J. Benson, Associate Dean, Academic Programs, Faculty of Education

Kenneth Borris, Professor, Department of English

Pascal Brissette, Associate Professor, Département de langue et littérature françaises

Mary Bunch, Faculty Lecturer, Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies

Jenny Burman, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Lynn Butler-Kisber, Professor, Department Integrated Studies in Education

Eric Caplan, Associate Professor, Department of Jewish Studies

Michelle Cho, Assistant Professor, Department of East Asian Studies

Aziz Choudry, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

William Clare Roberts, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science

Brian Cowan, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Nicolas Cowan, Assistant Professor, Physics & Earth and Planetary Sciences

Maria Di Stasio, Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Allan Downey, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Elizabeth Elbourne, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Merve Emre, Assistant Professor, Department of English

Shanon Fitzpatrick, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Tara Flanagan, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology

Yuriko Furuhata, Associate Professor, Department of East Asian Studies

Ratna Ghosh, James McGill Professor, Department of Integrated Studies

Allison Gonsalves, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Allan Greer, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Gal Gvili, Assistant Professor, Department of East Asian Studies

Daryl Haggard, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics

John A. Hall, James McGill Professor of Comparative Historical Sociology, Department of

Sociology

Jill Hanley, Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director, School of Social Work

Michelle Hartman, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Terry Hébert, Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics

Daniel Heller, Assistant Professor, Department of Jewish Studies

Philip S. S. Howard, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Mary Hunter, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Erin Hurley, Professor, Department of English

Sandra Hyde, Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology

Kristy Ironside, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Sarilee Kahn, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work

Berkeley Kaite, Associate Professor, Department of English

Maggie Kilgour, Professor, Department of English

Andrew Kirk, Professor and Department Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Daniel Kirshbaum, Associate Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Lynn Kozak, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Julia Krane, Associate Professor, School of Social Work

Martin Kreiswirth, Professor, Department of English

Lucyna Lach, Associate Professor, School of Social Work

Thomas Lamarre, Professor, Department of East Asian Studies

Catherine Leclerc, Associate Professor, Département de langue et littérature françaises

Brian Lewis, Full Professor, Department of History & Classical Studies

Bronwen Low, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Laura Madokoro, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Katherine Maurer, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work

Kevin McDonough, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Timothy Merlis, Assistant Professor, Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

Leonard Moore, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Suzanne Morton, Full Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Momar Ndao, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine and Microbiology & Immunology

Naomi Nichols, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies

Michael Nicholson, Assistant Professor, Department of English

Derek Nystrom, Associate Professor, Department of English

Ara Osterweil, Associate Professor, Department of English

Laila Parsons, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies & Institute of

Islamic Studies

Stephen Peters, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Monica Popescu, Associate Professor, Department of English

David Ragsdale, Associate Professor, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery

Saleem Razack, Professor, Department of Pediatrics

Carrie Rentschler, Associate Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Fiona Ritchie, Associate Professor, Department of English

Christine Ross, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Christie Rowe, Associate Professor, Earth and Planetary Sciences Department

Marilyn Rowell, Associate Field Work Coordinator, School of Social Work

Jarrett Rudy, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Selena Sagan, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology & Immunology

Mela Sarkar, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Ned Schantz, Associate Professor, Department of English

Shaheen Shariff, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies

Ada L. Sinacore, Associate Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology

Vandna Sinha, Associate Professor, School of Social Work

Tabitha Sparks, Associate Professor, Department of English

Lisa Starr, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Jonathan Sterne, Full Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Will Straw, Full Professor, Department of Art History and Communications Studies

Tamara Sussman, Associate Professor, School of Social Work

Jeremy Tai, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Alanna Thain, Associate Professor, Director, Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Feminist Studies

Dolleen Tisawii’ashii Manning, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute for the Public Life of Art and Ideas

Lisa Trimble, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Nico Trocme, Professor and Director, School of Social Work

Claire Trottier, Academic Associate, Department of Microbiology and Immunology

Michael Van Dussen, Associate Professor, Department of English

Angela Vanhaelen, Professor, Department of Art History and Communication Studies

Gavin Walker, Associate Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies

Brian J Ward, Professor, Medicine and Microbiology

Daniel Weinstock, Full Professor, Faculty of Law

Dawn Wiseman, Faculty Lecturer, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Robert Wisnovsky, Professor, Institute of Islamic Studies

Paul Yachnin, Professor, Department of English

Paul Zanazanian, Assistant Professor, Department of Integrated Studies in Education

Katherine Zien, Assistant Professor, Department of English

John Zucchi, Professor, Department of History and Classical Studies