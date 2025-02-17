Sustainable Development or Sustained Colonialism?

McGill has been using its finances to side with imperialist powers since its founding. Our institution has a long history of perpetuating —and in some instances creating — a colonial narrative. Nowhere is this more evident than in the $870 million investment McGill has dubbed the “New Vic Project,” a planned expansion of McGill’s campus specifically for sustainability studies, onto the site of the former Royal Victoria Hospital.

The New Vic Project has been swept under the rug by McGill for a reason. The institution’s discriminatory and deliberate colonial bias is evident once you dig into the history of the site being used for their planned renovation. During the Cold War, it was previously known as the Allan Memorial Institute, where Dr. Ewen Cameron (the first chairman of McGill’s psychiatry department) performed “mind experiments.” These involved torturous methods like lobotomies and shock therapy on vulnerable members of the population under the CIA project MKULTRA. Many of these victims were Indigenous children funnelled directly from the residential school system.

The Mohawk Mothers, a group of Kanien’kehá:ka women, have protested McGill’s development of this site because there remain Indigenous children buried on the grounds as a result of the experiments. Despite multiple scent dogs detecting human remains on the site in 2023, members of the Mohawk Mothers say that McGill and the Société Québécoise des Infrastructures have repeatedly used improper methods of excavation and have refused to use forensic tools to avoid seriously examining the site.

Philippe Blouin, a PhD candidate at McGill University who is closely affiliated with the Mohawk Mothers, spoke to me about the evidence found on the site. One of the cultural monitors at the site, Llyod Benedict, observed bone fragments and two fragments of a child’s shoe from the early 20th century. Upon this discovery, however, Blouin explains that “McGill and the SQI refused to further examine the matter immediately, moving the piles elsewhere without consulting the Mohawk Mothers.” When they finally decided to examine the piles of excavation, they used a mechanical sifter for quarries and mining, an improper tool to be handling delicate evidence like bone fragments. Blouin says that this was “the first time [this tool] has ever been used for archaeology in Canada.”

McGill has also utilized the court system in its efforts to discourage a proper investigation of the site. The university has cherry-picked aspects of the settlement agreement made in 2023 to avoid archaeological examination and has fought the Mohawk Mothers in numerous Courts of Appeal. On January 16, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected an appeal from the Mohawk Mothers to hear their case. Blouin noted that the court system, “regardless of all its promises to implement reconciliation, is unable to enforce the rights of these Indigenous caretakers who are the Mohawk Mothers.”

At every opportunity, McGill has invalidated, dismissed, and flat-out rejected the concerns of the Mohawk Mothers — all while peddling the narrative that they are working in tandem with Indigenous communities and are committed to integrating Indigenous experience into the design of the new project. The barriers to information around the investigation and lack of proper excavation methods undoubtedly oppose McGill’s claims.

The institution’s refusal to pause excavation or integrate the Mohawk Mothers into the archaeological process, as well as what Blouin refers to as a “lack of forensic caution,” exemplifies a historical failure to view Indigenous communities as autonomous people with rights, dignity, and spiritual traditions. By not allowing the Mohawk Mothers to find out the truth about their children, McGill and Quebec continue to systemically dismiss Indigenous spirituality and sovereignty.

Kahentinetha, a member of the Mohawk Mothers, told me in an interview that the Mohawk people are “suffering as a result of not knowing what happened to [their] children.” This is not just a local issue. It reflects a fundamental attitude of the colonial state that treats Indigenous gravesites as if they were disposable, refusing to respect the dignity of the deceased and the sacred traditions that should govern their rest. Colonial refusals to allow victims of Canada’s genocide to be acknowledged and laid to rest deny Indigenous experience and existence, treating them as if they are simply part of the soil rather than a body that deserves respect in death. McGill’s treatment of the Mohawk Mothers uses the tool of deniability that has allowed the colonial state of Canada to thrive for so long.

McGill’s actions are far from simply a few errors in judgment. Since its formation, every single one of McGill’s departments, from Psychology to Biology to Political Science, have assisted in colonial activities, specifically through the scientific and theoretical study of Indigenous resistance and evaluating the “assimilability” of Indigenous peoples. According to Blouin, “the values of the university do not fit the values of the younger generation right now. [McGill] must be one of the worst places in Canada for that… because of its close alignment with the colonial apparatus.”

The New Vic Project is simply another example of our institution’s attitude towards Indigenous peoples, an issue that has been going on through generations of administrations and students without obstacles. If the project is based on “dissolving boundaries between disciplines, communities, and institutions to focus on shared goals benefiting all of humanity,” it is clear McGill is only alluding to shared goals benefiting colonizers.

How can McGill justify building a “hub of the future” here while it denies its past? How can McGill expect students to learn about sustainability, cooperation, cross-disciplinary respect, and mutual trust while it ignores the systematic violations of all these values that have taken place under their feet? And what, given the history of the site, and McGill’s denial, could ever be meaningfully accomplished on it?

The New Vic Project isn’t just hypocritical, it is horrifyingly and disturbingly colonial. If it succeeds, it will disavow McGill of any of its remaining credibility and legitimacy as a leading university working towards meaningful, Indigenous reconciliation, which involves more than just putting a land acknowledgment on every page of the project website. These pages read as more than just hollow —they are insulting beyond words. It is mind-blowing how McGill, in the same breath, blatantly disregards Indigenous people and then lies through their teeth about respecting Indigenous wishes. If you look through the New Vic Project website and believe their intentions are to include Indigenous voices, that is precisely what the colonial institution intends. McGill thrives by spouting empty words about inclusion and diversity, relying on the fact that its student body will not dig deeper. As Blouin describes it, this is exactly how the burial sites were “abandoned with the clear intention that no one would remember it, and that no one would come looking for it.”

As students with access to McGill’s archival records, we have a responsibility to go “looking for it.” We have a responsibility to confront the injustices of the New Vic Project and fight for the Mohawk Mothers to receive the justice they deserve. Otherwise, we remain complicit in McGill’s system.

There can be no moving on, no reconciliation, without access to information. If McGill wishes to maintain even a shred of its reputation as a liberal and open-minded institution, and if we as its students expect to be proud of our site of learning, we have to hold our university accountable for every injustice it has committed. We have to draw attention to the injustices committed by the institution since its inception. Recency bias has allowed McGill to fly under the radar and actively erase Indigenous history less than a mile away from us, while we choose the causes we are passionate about based on the news cycle.

Protests on campus are not an isolated event for an isolated cause — they are a symptom of the continuous wrong choices McGill makes at every single turn when confronted with historic injustices. The remnants of McGill’s colonial past are present all around us. When we pay attention to the evidence, we can see that the New Vic Project is not about sustainable development — it is about sustained colonialism.

What exactly is McGill trying to teach its student body with its repeated efforts to marginalize already-historically disadvantaged voices? Blouin notes that McGill now stands the test of time: “Will they side with colonialism both in Canada and in Palestine, or will they change their approach and abide by ethical, anti-colonial values?”

The only way forward for McGill is to admit its role in the colonial state apparatus. They must make space for Indigenous voices to turn McGill into a true centre of learning by engaging with Indigenous concepts, history, and existence. McGill’s actions deliberately impede this and perpetuate an “unfinalized genocide,” in Blouin’s words.

The ghosts of McGill’s past will never go away. They continue to make their presence irrefutably known. McGill’s denial of them only makes them more inescapable. The land we stand on, the university we attend, and the projects McGill undertakes are constant reminders of their historic violence against Indigenous communities. And despite McGill’s best efforts, Indigenous resistance refuses to be stifled. As Kahentinetha says, “We’re here because of Creation, not because you’re keeping us alive. What’s keeping us alive is what’s put in our mind by Creation, by the laws of nature.” McGill, a colonial institution essentially devoid of this connectivity, doesn’t stand a chance against the tenacity of Indigenous struggle. It will only continue to be confronted with its past.

If McGill doesn’t recognize its wrongdoing and take steps to correct them, where does it end? Our institution is building on the sites of the systemic killing of Canada’s Indigenous people, and we’re letting them. What kind of dystopian, hypocritical atmosphere has McGill cultivated that doesn’t allow students to protest the injustices happening before our very eyes? What kind of world does McGill want its students to create?

You can learn more about the Mohawk Mothers and their cause on their website, www.mohawkmothers.ca, as well as on Mohawk Nation News. Red Nation Podcast has a great episode with members of the Mohawk Mothers entitled “MKULTRA and the kidnapping of Native children w/ Mohawk Mothers.” Additionally, the Mohawk Mothers are having a benefit concert in La Sotterenea on 26 February. Tickets can be found on their Facebook page.

The Mohawk Mothers are extremely welcoming to students who would like to learn more about their work. Simply submit an inquiry form on their website asking how you can learn and help their cause.