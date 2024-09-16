The Looming Impact of the Upcoming U.S. Election on Canada

As the U.S. approaches its most pivotal election in recent history, its results could reshape McGill students’ career prospects and cultural engagement in Canada and beyond

The U.S. election holds significant weight for Canadian readers, including students at McGill University, as its outcomes ripple through Canadian policy, culture, and economy in profound ways. Canada and the U.S. share a unique relationship characterized by deep economic ties and extensive cultural exchanges, reflecting the close bond between these neighboring nations. The close economic ties are evident, with Canada selling over 70 per cent of its exports to the U.S. and 80 per cent of Canadians living within 150 miles of the U.S. border.

According to a report from the Angus Reid Institute, “two-thirds of Canadians are concerned American democracy will not be able to survive another four years of Trump at the helm,” highlighting the deep apprehension across the world about the outcomes of this year’s election. The interconnected nature of our economies implies that changes in U.S. trade policies or tariffs can directly impact job prospects and market conditions for Canadians. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce emphasizes that “Canada and the United States share one of the largest trading relationships in the world,” contextualizing the importance of understanding potential changes.

U.S. immigration and foreign policies can influence Canada’s immigration system, which affect international students and refugees. On a cultural level, shifts in U.S. social policies, such as changes in LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive healthcare, or racial justice, can resonate across the border, influencing Canadian perspectives and societal norms. Some McGill students have voiced concerns about how these shifts could impact social movements here in Canada.

Mary* remarked: “If the U.S. starts rolling back rights for marginalized groups, it might embolden similar movements in Canada, which worries me as someone active in campus advocacy.”

“I’ve seen how U.S. trends, like social justice movements, influence activism on our campus, and I expect that to continue with this election,” Chris* noted. For McGill students, understanding these dynamics is crucial as they shape both the broader socio-political landscape and the students’ academic and professional futures. These economic disruptions could further influence job markets in Canada, potentially affecting where students see future job opportunities and shaping their career decisions post-graduation.

As McGill students face rising tuition fees and grapple with social justice issues, the implications of the U.S. election become even more pertinent. Changes in U.S. policies can influence global economic conditions, which in turn could affect Canadian funding for higher education and job prospects for graduates. For instance, if U.S. trade policies impact Canadian industries, such as energy and technology, this could directly affect job markets and career opportunities for students in fields like business and economics.

U.S. policy changes resulting from the upcoming election could have significant consequences for immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and other social justice causes, potentially leading to heightened discrimination or reduced support for asylum seekers and refugees across North America. Similarly, shifts in LGBTQ+ rights policies might undermine protections or roll back rights gains, impacting community support and advocacy efforts in Canada. These changes could influence Canadian policies and attitudes, with direct implications for students involved in related advocacy on campus. At McGill University, international students and campus groups dedicated to social justice are particularly affected, as the uncertainty regarding their status or future prospects could disrupt both academic and personal lives. Campus organizations advocating for LGBTQ+ rights or supporting marginalized communities may need to adapt their strategies in response to these shifting policies.

If the U.S. implements more restrictive immigration policies, Canada might experience an influx of asylum seekers seeking refuge from tightening conditions south of the border. This potential surge could place additional pressure on Canada’s immigration system and prompt policy shifts to manage increased demand. Consequently, changes in how Canada processes asylum claims and integrates newcomers could affect everything from immigration legislation to support services for refugees, influencing the experiences of students engaged in these areas.

Moreover, changes in U.S. trade policies, such as the imposition of new tariffs or shifts in energy regulations, could have significant repercussions for the Canadian economy. Increased trade protectionism could translate into tariffs on Canadian exports that might reduce access to the U.S. market, affecting key industries like manufacturing and agriculture, which could lead to job losses and slower economic growth. This economic uncertainty directly impacts students, particularly those studying business or economics, by influencing market dynamics, investment opportunities, and career prospects.

The economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. has deep roots. The 1980s saw Canada moving toward deeper economic integration with the U.S., culminating in the Canada- U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of 1988, marking a shift from previous nationalist policies to a more open, globalized economic stance. By 1999, the U.S. accounted for 67 per cent Canadian merchandise exports and 87 per cent of exports, underscoring the significance of this partnership.

The outcome of the U.S. election could have profound implications for global democracy. The intimate and significant cross- border relationship between Canada and the U.S. highlights the stakes involved: Canadians are closely watching the U.S. election, with some expressing disbelief at the possibility of Trump returning to office. Over one million Americans reside in Canada and with many of them now preparing to vote by absentee ballot, the upcoming election has already shown its ripple effect across the border.

The McGill Pre-Law Student Society held a watch party for the U.S. presidential debates held on September 9. Mary said, “Even though the U.S. is Canada’s closest ally, we’re starting to see a real split in social norms between the two countries. At the same time, conservative values have been gaining more ground here in Canada too, which is making the political landscape a lot more divided than it used to be.” While the U.S. remains highly involved in foreign policy, some of the protectionist economic policies being proposed could impact international cooperation on trade and other global issues, potentially reshaping the global balance of power.

Canada’s role in global organizations such as the United Nations and NATO could shift in response to U.S. foreign policy changes, and these shifts are likely to spark reactions among Canadian students and within cultural discourse. If the U.S. becomes more isolationist or adopts unilateral policies, students engaged in international relations or advocacy at McGill are likely to push for Canada to take on a stronger leadership role in promoting global cooperation. When asked for opinions on the matter, a political science student said, “With the U.S. kind of pulling back, Canada’s got to step up more, whether that’s with peacekeeping or playing a bigger role in NATO.” These changes will likely spark conversations on campus once the elections happen, as students start to think more about Canada’s role in global security and diplomacy.

To stay actively engaged, Canadian students should seek out opportunities to participate in political discussions and join advocacy groups that align with their interests. Attending campus events, debates, or lectures on international politics can provide valuable insights and foster a deeper understanding of how global issues impact local realities. Additionally, getting involved with student organizations or advocacy groups focused on social justice, immigration, or global democracy can drive meaningful change both on campus and beyond. For those eligible to vote in U.S. elections, it’s also important to exercise that right, even from abroad. Organizations like Democrats Abroad @ McGill make it easier for U.S. students to cast their ballots and participate in the democratic process.

*All names have been edited to preserve anonymity.