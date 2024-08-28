Looking Back on the Paris Olympics

The Olympic Games wrapped up a few weeks ago, and as the excitement fades and we return to the realities of school, I want to take this moment to pause and look back at its events. The McGill Daily started in 1911 as a paper covering student activities and sports events. With my limited knowledge in the sports arena, I find myself wishing for the guidance of our founding editors.

The Summer Olympics this year were set in Paris between July 26 and August 11. The United States dominated with a total of 126 medals, right ahead of China (91) and Britain (65). Team Canada won 27 medals despite being embroiled in a series of drone-spying scandals.

Spending the summer in France with my family meant that it was almost impossible to avoid having a conversation about the opening ceremony, the performance of swimmer Léon Marchand, minister Oudea Castera swimming in the Seine, or my personal favorite: the Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç’s nonchalant pose with his hand in his pocket. For two weeks, it seemed as though everything revolved around the Olympic flame.

This said, these 15 days of global competition left me somewhat puzzled and confused. The unexpected reaction to the Games, especially on the part of French people, is what surprised me most at first. Just weeks ahead of the events, France found itself in a political deadlock following two unforeseen rounds of legislative elections that threatened a bleak future. For months, we heard complaints about Paris being flooded by tourists, the unreasonable price of the metro, and outrageous rent prices due to the upcoming Games. The Games are over and all of these problems remain; yet, upon exiting the Games, the image France presents to the world has become one of newfound self-confidence, pride and some might even say sympathy. After spending a hefty sum of 4.8 billion dollars planning and organizing the global event, I’d say it’s best to be content with the results. France won 64 medals, finishing in fifth place, and despite all the tensions and conflicting insecurities, the Games kept citizens glued to their TV screens, rooting for their team – united. Isn’t it absurd that Léon Marchand managed to garner more support than any candidate in the legislative elections?

Enough about politics. But is that even possible? Sports and politics have always been intertwined. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) persists in declaring that the Games should remain politically neutral, but this goal has always been far-fetched. While the Olympic flame brings people together from around the globe, it has also shown the potential to intensify the deepest divisions and instabilities of the time. Since their debut, the Games have been a hub of political action and protest. In 1920, the countries defeated during World War I were denied participation in the Games. Later, in 1968, U.S. track athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their hands in the Black Power salute. Many African countries boycotted the 1976 Montreal Games after the IOC allowed New Zealand to compete, despite the nation’s rugby team playing in racially segregated South Africa.

Rule 50 of the Olympic charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.” Needless to say that in Paris, this did not go as planned. Controversies at this year’s tournament concerned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, gender identity and inclusivity, and France’s restriction on the hijab among other issues. Many expressed outrage over Israel’s participation in the Games, instead of receiving the same sanctions as Russia and Belarus over their invasion of Ukraine. Even Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, used the games as a political truce to delay appointing a new prime minister. The end of the Games felt like the end of an enchanted dream. Despite the IOC’s best efforts to portray the Olympics as an apolitical, ideal utopia straight out of the Greek myths, this failed. The Olympic Games have always been, and will forever be, steeped in turbulent political currents.

Overall, though, the Paris Olympics delivered! The Games kept us entertained in all of their glamour, presenting a dream-like sequence. But waking up from this one won’t be an easy task! This tension creates a mixed feeling between the lightness of competition and the grim reality of a world where the ideals of freedom and justice are crumbling away. Should we feel guilty for having binge-watched the matches and admired the athletes’ abs? It can feel good to watch the Games: you feel pride, belonging, and a sense of being part of something greater. But I cannot stop thinking that the Games are as fleeting as fireworks: one second they shine and you can’t take your eyes off them,and the next they disappear into thin air, leaving only strange marks in the sky and a noxious smell.

The Olympics are not just for entertainment. The commitment and involvement necessary are too substantial. While I don’t have answers to most of the questions I’ve alluded to,I am of the opinion that they shouldn’t be completely written off. I would say that in light of everything happening, the possibility of uniting shouldn’t be forgotten. I am still left with mixed feelings, but it’s clear that sports build our collective sense of community. However, this should not impede us from seeing beyond the fireworks: it is our and our governments’ role to address the power dynamics at play, to prove that the Olympics are not just a smokescreen to distract from more pressing issues.