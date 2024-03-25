Average Salary of McGill’s Senior Administration Increased by 9.6 per cent in 2022-2023

Every year, McGill submits an audit to the Quebec government which includes, among other information, the salaries of the university’s senior administration. The report for the 2022-2023 academic year was released in November and is publicly available on the National Assembly’s website. 42 members of the McGill Senior Administration, including deans, vice-principals, the president and vice-chancellor, and the secretary general, have their salaries published in this audit. In addition to salaries, the audit contains information about the university’s financial status, performance, and plans for future development.



Those who were at McGill last year may remember that between Suzanne Fortier’s departure in August 2022 and Deep Saini’s arrival in April, Christopher Manfredi assumed the role of Principal during the interim period. Taking this position in addition to his regular position as Provost and Executive Vice-President (Academic) gave him the highest salary last year. With the salaries from both positions combined, he earned $851,612 in total, an increase of 131.85 per cent compared to the previous year. The other top five total earners at McGill that year were Suzanne Fortier (former Principal and Vice-Chancellor), David Eidelman (Dean of the Faculty of Medicine), Marc Weinstein (Vice-President, University Affairs), and Deep Saini (current President).



In addition to senior administration, the audit also gives a summary of the salaries paid to management personnel in three categories: institutions (such as faculties, schools, departments, etc), services, and support workers. While not listing individual names, the audit displays the highest, lowest, and average salary for each category. On average, staff managing components of the institution are paid the most, while those managing support staff are paid the least.



When comparing the salaries with those of the previous audit (2021-2022), there are striking differences. For members of the senior administration, the average base salary increased by 9.6 per cent, although this decreased to 5.8 per cent when removing Manfredi. In comparison, institution management staff had an average increase of 2.8 per cent while services management staff had an increase of just 0.44 per cent. Staff managing support workers on the other hand saw a slight decrease in their average salary of 0.31 per cent. For context, the Bank of Canada estimates that the average annual rate of inflation between 2021 and 2023 is 5.53 per cent.



This year, the President Saini admitted that McGill is likely to experience significant negative financial impacts if the Quebec government’s plan to increase tuition for out-of-province and international students goes ahead. This has resulted in a hiring freeze and many job reductions and layoffs. Additionally, in order to offer the Canada Award to cancel out the increases, Saini has warned that the university will have to make “financial sacrifices.” Future audits will show whether these financial sacrifices will extend to the salaries of the senior administration.