The Dragon’s Kitchen

Dumplings (2 portions)

Start off the Year of the Dragon with this quick and delicious dumpling recipe! They’re steaming hot and accompany just about any meal. Stuff a few with strawberries: whoever sinks their teeth into those will be blessed with luck from the Jade Emperor himself. Versatile and perfect for all occasions, family meals and quick snacks alike.

You will need:

(Filling)

1 cup cabbage

1 cup ground chicken

2/3 cup grated carrots

2 sprigs green onion

1/3 bulb yellow onion

1 ½ tsp salt

¾ tsp pepper

1 tsp ginger powder

(Dipping sauce)

8 parts dark vinegar

1 part sesame oil

Cut cabbage, green and yellow onions into small pieces. Add with carrots to a large bowl with ground chicken. Add salt, pepper, and ginger powder and mix well. Take a dumpling wrapper in the palm of your hand and add a dollop of filling in the centre using a small spoon. Wet the edges of the wrapper and fold in half over the filling, pinching along the edges. Bring water to a boil. Add dumplings, then cover and simmer on medium heat until boiling once more. Remove lid and simmer for another three minutes. Mix vinegar and sesame oil in a small dish. Remove dumplings from pot, and serve hot.

Tip: “Dumpling soup” can be made in the pot after the dumplings are removed – the residual flavour in the boiled water can suffice for a side dish of its own!

***

Tofu Stir Fry (3 portions)

Andrei Li

In need of a last minute hot meal? Have guests coming for dinner, and no idea what to cook? This simple, tasty tofu stirfry will be ready for serving in under half an hour. The tofu’s firm, rich texture compliments the sweet, spicy vegetables and can be customizable with any number of garnishes and side dishes.

You will need:

(Ingredients)

1 carrot

½ head of cauliflower

1 cup of frozen corn

Tofu, firm

3 spoons of vegetable oil

(Seasoning)

Sea salt

Soy sauce

Peppercorns, whole

1 cayenne or jalapeno pepper

Anise

Coriander seeds

1 teaspoon of ginger

3 garlic cloves

½ onion bulb

Cream (optional)

Sesame oil (for seasoning)

Oil your pan, add soy sauce, and set the stove to high heat. Dice tofu and fry in the pan, stirring until light brown. Oil the bottom of your pot. Crush and dice the garlic and onions, then add to the pot with the ginger. Slice the pepper into thin rings, without de-seeding, and also add into the pot. Add the remaining seasonings, and turn the stove to medium heat. Wait until the onion starts to turn golden. Dice the carrot, and cut the cauliflower into small, bite-size chunks. Add the carrots to the pot, then the corn and finally the cauliflower. Set the stove to medium-high heat and stir until the cauliflower and carrot are tender, and the corn starts to caramelize. Take off the stove. Season with sesame oil and serve hot with steamed rice.