Before You Go

As I boarded the train that would take me home for Christmas last December – a train from Montreal’s Gare Centrale to Oshawa, Ontario – a strange and uncomfortable feeling settled over me. Earlier that day, I had taken a stressful exam and said goodbye to one of my roommates, who was preparing to move out of our apartment. But as I took my seat next to a young nun in a white habit, who occupied herself with a worn-out copy of the Bible and some apple juice, it wasn’t an exam or an emotional goodbye that filled me with unease. It suddenly dawned on me that I was taking my last winter break. For 16 years, I had been guaranteed a two-week-long vacation beginning shortly before Christmas and ending shortly after New Year’s – a stretch of time I filled variously over the years by building snow sculptures, conducting science experiments with my Easy-Bake Oven, watching holiday movies with my family, working retail jobs, and playing Scrabble. For 16 years, my life had been organized by a predictable, reliable academic calendar. Once I graduated, I realized, I would be plunged into the uncertainty of the winter break-less, summer vacation-less, class-less, grade-less, assignment-less rest of my life.

Having now begun my last semester at McGill, I offer the following advice to students who will soon graduate – to students experiencing the same fears and frustrations I’m experiencing as they prepare to conclude one chapter of their lives and embark on the next. Some of this advice will be practical and specific to McGill students (there are a number of administrative hoops to jump through before you can cross the convocation stage!) but I hope that some of it will be helpful to anybody on the cusp of a big change.