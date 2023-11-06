Jamming for Justice

On September 20, Jam for Justice held a park jam as their year-opening rendezvous. As I approached the jam at the Jeanne Mance gazebo, I was greeted by a circle of students singing the Eagles’ 1972 hit “Hotel California.” Despite not knowing many of them, they introduced themselves to me, and shuffled around to make space – “plenty of room at the hotel California.” This is Jam for Justice, a non-profit, social-justice led organization started about a decade ago by McGill students with a passion for live music. It’s nearly impossible to find spaces or groups at McGill that welcome non-music major students who are looking to play their instrument, or sing in a low-stakes environment. Jam for Justice not only emphasizes the collective aspect of making and sharing music, but they are dedicated to creating opportunities for musicians regardless of their skill level. Many current members met each other in similar circles to the one I found myself in, going on to form groups and play music together.

Jam for Justice recognizes that music is an optimal activity to connect with others, and have stretched this potential to reach underprivileged communities as well. For years their events have garnered donations under a pay-what-you-can mandate to support different local Montreal charities. “We make our events as accessible as we can for those interested,” says Zeina Alsibai, Jam for Justice’s 2023/24 President. Their primary goal is to raise donations, using music as a means of both building and supporting a community. They’ve collaborated with Montreal Children’s hospital, School of Music Montreal, and Project 10 among other local organizations. Last year they hosted two open mics, a more formal performance at Le Depanneur Cafe, karaoke at Gerts, and an epic Battle of the Bands at Casa Del Popolo where all proceeds went to Midnight Kitchen. They have an upcoming coffee house on November 22. Jam for Justice’s Finance executive Dmitri Pelletier estimates a few thousand dollars have been raised over the last couple of years.

There’s a lot of potential for Jam for Justice performers – one of the bands, Societal Siege, who performed frequently at past events even “made-it-big” according to Sadie Bryant, Jam for Justice’s VP External. For other performers, the low-key environment of a coffeehouse might be the perfect opportunity to sing in front of an audience for the first time, or showcase a new song they’ve been sitting on. In an article published two years ago, Times Higher Education reported on the phenomena of music groups on college campuses. They found that music on campus is not only an overall rewarding experience for students, but also facilitates initiatives that foster team-building and collaboration.

The hosting of performances on campus to encourage socialization, especially in the wake of COVID-19 isolation, contributed to increased positive mental health effects of students and staff alike. Another study, “Non-Music Major Participation in College and University Ensembles” published in 2021 by the College Music Society builds on this idea further by researching the specific benefits of music on non-music majors. While most research focused on campus music groups targets students who are majoring in music, non-music students’ participation in music groups and music outreach programs is equally, if not, more relevant for higher-education institutions. This is because non-music majors are more likely to spread an awareness of music initiatives to those who are more removed from music environments. Non-music majors who are part of music groups on campus are driven by an intense passion, personal attachment, and high commitment to music that is inspiring by virtue of the fact that these attitudes are not necessarily formally taught or instilled in them by music professionals. Non-music majors also reinforce that involvement in music groups is not about talent, or even the music that is being played, but an overall enjoyment of music as a socially-rewarding communal act. Jam for Justice shows that student-run and student-led organizations can be rewarding two-fold: both by supporting local collectives, and by establishing a student network driven by the unifying aspect of music.

After speaking with others at the park jam, they all said renditions of the same thing; Jam for Justice is where they have met some of their closest friends, and where they can come together to do something they love. It is always collaborative and even more welcoming. These sentiments were immediately obvious from joining the jam, and even by the time I left the music had shown no sign of stopping.

If you’d like to get involved, consider following Jam For Justice on their Facebook and Instagram pages for information on upcoming events. Other inclusive on-campus groups and organizations include School of Music Montreal, McGill Choral Society, SSMU Symphonic Band Club, and the McGill Arts Collective.