The McGill Daily editorial board has compiled our endorsements for the Fall 2023 referendum questions.

The questions in this referendum are:

Do you agree to increase the opt-outable MUSTBUS fee from $2.00 to $5.00 per semester for all SSMU members, starting Winter 2024 to Winter 2029 (inclusive), with the understanding that a majority ‘No’ vote will result in the fee remaining at its current rate?

Do you agree to the creation of an opt-outable Student Nutrition Accessibility Club (SNAC) fee at $1.30 per semester for all SSMU members, starting Fall 2024 to Winter 2029 (inclusive), at which point it will be brought back to the Membership for renewal?

Do you agree to increase the non-opt outable SSMU Safety Network Fee from $5.65 per semester to $7.01 per semester for all SSMU members, starting Winter 2024 to Winter 2029 (inclusive), at which point it will be brought back to the Membership for renewal, with the understanding that a majority ‘no’ vote will result in the continuation of the fee at its current rate and the elimination of MSERT’s Free First Aid courses and limitations to MSERT services?

Do you agree to the increase of the non-opt-outable SSMU Base Fee from $50.31 to $85.40/semester for full-time and $24.14 to $41.68/semester for part-time SSMU members in professional programs (Dentistry, MDCM, Law) and $68.48 to $117.21/semester for full-time and $33.24 to $57.61/semester for part-time SSMU members in all other programs Starting Winter 2024, with the understanding that a majority “No” vote would result in the SSMU Base fee continuing to be charged at its current rate and likely result in a drastic reduction in SSMU’s operations and services?

Do you agree to increase the opt-outable Radio CKUT’s Fee by $2.00 per semester for a total of: 6.00/semester for full-time and $4.50/semester for part-time undergraduate students in professional programs (Dentistry, MDCM, Law) and $7.00/semester for full-time and $5.00/semester for part-time undergraduate students in all other programs starting in Winter 2024 to Winter 2027 (inclusive), with the understanding that a majority “no” vote would result in the Radio CKUT Fee continuing to be charged at the current rates?

Do you agree to reinstate the opt-outable SSMU First Year Council Fee of $0.50 per semester for all SSMU members, starting Fall 2024 to Winter 2029 (inclusive)?

Do you agree to the creation of an opt-outable SSMU Community Solidarity Fee of $1.00 per semester for all SSMU members, starting Winter 2024 to Winter 2029 (inclusive), to be managed by the Solidarity Funding Committee and distributed to social justice-oriented community groups?

Be it resolved, that the following individuals be appointed to the Board of Directors subject to an online ratification for a term beginning on November 15, 2023 until November 14, 2024. Alexandre Ashkir Nadia Dakdouki Lalia Katchelewa Liam Gaither Jacob Shannon Fawaz Halloum

Do you agree to the SSMU’s adoption of the Policy Against Genocide in Palestine?

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the MUSTBUS Fee increase.

MUSTBUS organizes trips for McGill students during the school breaks, usually at subsidized prices. Common destinations include Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, Boston, and New York City. This can provide a more affordable way for students who live in these destinations to return home for breaks. As MUSTBUS is currently unable to meet the demand for their service, this fee increase would allow them to expand the trips they can offer so that more students can benefit from this service.

2. Creation of the Student Nutrition Accessibility Club Fee

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the creation of the Student Nutrition Accessibility Club Fee.

The Student Nutrition Accessibility Club (SNAC) seeks to increase access to healthy food on campus. Their programs include the Good Food Box produce distribution program and educational cooking workshops. The creation of this fee would allow SNAC to expand these operations. In the past year, many students have been increasingly vocal about their lack of access to affordable and healthy food on campus, indicating a need for more services to address this issue.

3. Safety Services Fee Increase

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the Safety Services Fee increase.

The McGill Student Emergency Response Team (MSERT) provides free first aid services to McGill students, as well as offering free first aid courses for those looking to acquire those skills. First aid skills are very useful to have and are required for many jobs. If the fee increase is not approved, MSERT will no longer be able to offer these courses, making acquiring first aid skills and certifications less accessible to McGill students.

4. Base Fee Increase

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes with reservations” vote for the Base Fee increase.

The base fee increase would improve SSMU’s services and initiatives for students, considering inflation and the absence of fee hikes for five years. It should also allow students to benefit more from the services provided by the SSMU. The Daily is however concerned about the sharp increase in the fee and how it would weigh on the student body. As mentioned in a AUS email “This significant increase from $68.48 to $117.21 per semester for full-time students represents an alarming rise of over 70% in the non-opt-outable SSMU base fee. This fee increase comes in the wake of the bill passed by the Government of Québec to drastically increase tuition fees for out-of-province students.” Additionally, the Daily is worried about the lack of transparency in the distribution.

Note: Coordinating News Editor Emma Bainbridge, Social Media Editor Frida Morales Mora and Copy Editor Abe Berglas recused themselves from discussion of this question as they are employees of SSMU.

5. Radio CKUT Fee Increase

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the CKUT Fee increase.

The Daily strongly supports the development of a vibrant student and alternative media ecosystem within the McGill and Montreal communities. As a campus/community radio station that highlights a diverse range of topics and perspectives, CKUT plays an important role in the community. Additionally, they provide training to students and community members interested in radio.

6. First Year Fee Renewal

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the First Year Fee renewal.

The First Year Council manages SSMU’s services for first year undergraduate students, such as organizing social events, holding first year forums, and representing first year students in Legislative Council. As many first years may experience difficulty transitioning to university, it is important to have services in place to help them acclimatize and represent their interests.

7. Creation of the Community Solidarity Fund, Fee, and Solidarity Funding Committee

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the creation of the Community Solidarity Fund, Fee, and Solidarity Funding Committee

The creation of the Community Solidarity Fund and Funding Committee would support diverse activist student groups on campus, allowing them to access funds without having to create a bank account. As many new organizations lack the formal structure, this would allow them to receive additional support and funding. Moreover, the fund opens up more funding opportunities for marginalized groups, encouraging civic participation and solidarity initiatives on campus.

Note: Coordinating News Editor Emma Bainbridge recused herself from discussion of this question as they were involved in the creation of this fund.

8. Ratification of the Board of Directors Members

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the ratification of the Board of Directors members.

The SSMU Board of Directors oversees SSMU’s legal, financial, and operational affairs. If these individuals are appointed, the Board of Directors will be fully operational.

9. Adoption of the Policy Against Genocide in Palestine

The Daily’s editorial board endorses a “yes” vote for the adoption of the Policy Against Genocide in Palestine.

See editorial.