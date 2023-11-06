Cleo Sol’s Heaven Nurtures the Soul

Cleo Sol, independent neo-soul artist and member of the band SAULT, amazed fans earlier this year when she released two full-length studio albums – Heaven and Gold – within weeks of one another. Heaven, released September 15, has been greatly commended for its masterful production and stunning vocals featuring themes of self-love, faith, and healing. Beautifully sentimental, Heaven’s songs remind us that life is not stagnant and encourages us to continue growing despite the challenges that we may encounter. The album left me fulfilled through its message to aspire, persevere, and love with determination.

“Golden Child (Jealous)”

The soft, soothing drums and comforting words in “Golden Child” describe the struggle of maintaining authenticity in the face of disingenuity. This song serves as a lasting reminder that we can only do the best by being ourselves, despite the hostile environments we may find ourselves in. Doing good in return for nothing is sometimes unappreciated, or even ridiculed: the global systems we operate in instead encourage us to constantly be fighting for our own gain, whether that be for a higher salary, or gaining more muscles at the gym. At times, we may feel discouraged to do good in the favour of prioritizing our own goals. But Cleo’s gentle words of affirmation feed our minds and souls. She acknowledges that pursuing individual authenticity can lead to isolation from others who aren’t able to take the same priority, but offers the comforting words: “I hope you know you’re not alone.” Her repeated affirmations are central to this song, and to the album as a whole. Sol’s reassurance to all who listen – that we each have something special about ourselves to cherish – is as powerful here as ever.

“Airplane”

This has to be one of the most touching songs on the album. It’s a slow one, with beautiful lyrics – Cleo Sol’s speciality. The soothing guitar chords take us on a journey of self-worth and rediscovery, with the help of lyrics like: “You will find your power / Little bird, wait” and “You will fly again, no fear / High like an airplane.” Without fear, we can always find a path to empowerment. But Cleo Sol remains realistic, and acknowledges the struggles that this inevitably comes with. Her raspy vocals and emotive falsetto echo that it is okay to sit in despair as long as we remember to always look up. One of the most noticeable themes in this album is Cleo Sol’s powerful references to her Christian faith, which she uses to empower fellow religious listeners. Lyrics like “Take a Bible, read the scriptures…” attest to Cleo Sol’s profound belief that the word of God can help people in their struggles towards self-worth and rediscovery. “Airplane” remains uplifting while acknowledging the impact of setbacks on our lives and the troubled state that they can cast us into.

“Miss Romantic”

There’s something so poignant about this song. The title says it all, really – this one is for the girlies who tend to delude themselves about a partner, even when they’re shown time and time again that they aren’t being valued or respected. “Looking at him like he’s a God figure, maybe you just need a father figure” is probably the hardest-hitting line. It refers to how the absence of a father or similar figure in some women’s lives can lead them to seek male validation elsewhere at any cost. It’s easy for people who have this need to shape imaginative realities that can be enormously contrary to actuality. Cleo Sol hits us with lines that ring true to this skewed mentality, like “He’s playing on your insecurity.”

Yet Sol shows us that there’s a way out, through the power of the mind. By making a radical effort and challenging desperate mindsets, we can change our expectations and recognize that we’re not obligated to settle for the bare minimum. “Miss Romantic” is a reminder that we know what’s best for ourselves. The song ends as Sol’s voice slowly fizzles out, imploring us not to feed into our delusions.

“Old Friends”

Have you ever been in a situation where you are forced to lose someone in order to take care of yourself? In “Old Friends,” Cleo Sol deals with just that. She sings about prioritizing yourself in a toxic friendship overtop mellow piano chords in the background. “Old Friends” explores a relationship that ends not because of a big fight, but simply because one person has found themselves growing out of the friendship. The song speaks to an inner awareness, prompting listeners to surround themselves with better people. Something I’ve really noticed in this album is the raw way Cleo Sol expresses her reality. She’s not afraid to tackle the hardships that come with healing and personal growth, including the intense pain of letting go of someone you love. “Years have gone by, tears still stain my pillow,” she sings. Emotions that come from the healing process can take years to get over.

Towards the end of the song, “Old Friends” takes a heartwarming direction: Sol sings about the confidence inspired by making the decision to move on and knowing that it is for the best. Making peace with this decision can only be achieved through loving and accepting yourself: “I’ve changed and realised that I can be alone.”

From beginning to end, Cleo Sol’s Heaven takes us on a journey of self-discovery and growth. It isn’t a manual to fix your problems – nor is it a list of grievances and struggles. It’s a bit of both, I think. “Self,” the first song on the album, perfectly encapsulates all the key themes of the album, from hurt and healing to personal growth and faith. Heaven reminds us of our worth and, crucially, reassures us that it’s never too late to grow. The truth is, many of us will probably need to listen to this album again at many points in our lives.