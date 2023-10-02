Zelensky’s First Visit to Canada Since Russian Invasion

On September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ottawa after previously appearing at the White House before U.S. President Joe Biden and other Washington lawmakers. This is the first time Zelensky has visited Canada since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in February 2022. He aims to discuss continued support for the Ukrainian war effort with several Western countries who have been helping Ukraine financially and humanitarianly.



The Ukrainian President appeared in Ottawa to speak in front of Parliament, and to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In his address, Zelensky thanked them for their collective efforts throughout the war thus far, especially in terms of offering military support and financial backing. Since the outset of the conflict, Canada has provided Ukraine with different forms of assistance, including providing a safe haven for fleeing Ukrainian refugees, which Zelensky reiterated before parliamentarians and dignitaries. His travels have been a part of a “campaign,” per se, to communicate with the world on Ukraine’s struggles. Throughout this campaign, the President has continually emphasized that “It is genocide, what Russian occupiers are doing to Ukraine,” and that “It is not just about an ordinary conflict. It is about saving lives of millions of people.”

Canada’s readiness to support Ukraine through this crisis can be seen in their allocation of nearly $9 billion for varying resources, spanning from humanitarian causes, financial aid, and military forces. Indeed, following Zelensky’s speech, Trudeau gave a confident remark, stating, “I have made it clear that our government will stand with you for as long as it takes.” He reinforced this intention by announcing an additional $650 million over the course of three years, including 50 armored vehicles to the $500 million aid package that was revealed this past summer which would provide Ukraine with 35 high-resolution drone cameras as well as construction for a new repair facility in Poland, hoping to assist in Ukraine’s Leopard attacks.



Canada does not only have a propensity to give back in such dire crises, but it has also expressed an eagerness to respond on behalf of its growing Ukrainian population. Around 1.4 million people in Canada are of Ukrainian descent, comprising about four per cent of the country’s population and making it the country with the second largest Ukrainian expatriate population, behind Russia. In the past year, around 166,000 Ukrainians have found home on Canadian soil with help from the special visa program, alongside 800,000 individuals that have already been granted an emergency visa. As mentioned by Zelensky during his speech, Canada’s support for Ukraine dates back to 1983, since the first monument dedicated to the victims of the Holodomor was constructed in the city of Edmonton, indicating the respect and high regard the two countries have held for each other.

Amid the rising apprehensions for continued support displayed by the American Republican Party, Zelensky expressed immense gratitude for the actions of Canada. McGill Professor Daniel Béland spoke up about his perspective on the relations between Ukraine and Canada, stating that “Considering the reluctance of many Republicans in the U.S. Congress to further support Ukraine and the tensions between Ukraine and some of its key allies like Poland, Canada is seen as a reliable supporter of Ukraine so Zelensky will be in friendly territory during his visit to Canada.” Although matters regarding Ukraine have been a major cause for political divide in the U.S, after speaking with Biden and several other American diplomats, the White House decided that it will soon make its decision whether to send Ukraine Army Tactical Missile Systems. The Ukrainian President’s trip to the States also gave him a chance to speak with many of the world’s leaders at the United Nations in New York City, urging them once more to help Ukraine fend off Russian forces.

Turmoil on this issue did not surface in Canada as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asserted how the country will continue to stand with Ukraine. After meeting with Zelensky outside the House of Commons chamber, Poilievre announced in a media statement, that “Canada should continue to help Ukrainians win their freedom, welcome Ukrainian refugees and finally begin to approve natural gas exports to break European dependence on Russia and turn dollars for dictators like Putin into paycheques for our people.”

Ultimately there exists an inherent disposition to uphold democratic values that exist behind Canada’s eager decision to assist Ukraine. Trudeau stated how, “We stand here absolutely united in our defense of democracy and our condemnation of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjustified and unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.” It is representative to the world that the forces of democracy exist beyond country borders, and that defending it is one of the many core ideals in global organized aid.



Following his recent appearance in Ottawa, Zelensky is now heading to Toronto, where he will be making a more public visit to meet with business people and appear before Ukrainian-Canadians as well as other supporters of Ukraine at a rally in Fort York.