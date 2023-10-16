Autumn Recipes

A Mushroom, Leek, and Parmesan Risotto

Hi readers! Here is the perfect recipe for the fall and winter seasons, if you want a heartwarming, easy, and delish meal. This risotto recipe uses the seasonal ingredients leeks and mushrooms and is guaranteed to impress anyone you decide to feed it to. For this recipe you will need:

2 leeks

A box of mushrooms (227 grams)

1/12 cups of rice

Shallots

The broth of your choice

1/4 cup of butter

White wine (if you’re feeling extra fancy)

Parmesan (optional)

Begin by cooking your mushrooms and then stir-frying them in a pan with olive oil and the spices of your choice. Once your mushrooms are cooked through and have a nice flavour, set them aside in a bowl. Cook your shallots and leek in the same pan you used for the mushrooms. Once your leeks have a nice colour and your shallots are soft, you can add your dry rice. Continue to sauté the ingredients for a few minutes (if you have some wine add 40ml and let it evaporate), while you heat your broth. Once the broth is ready, add little by little your broth to the pan. Stir frequently, until the rice has absorbed the liquid. Repeat this step until your rice has cooked through. The act of stirring frequently will create a creamy sauce. Once the rice is cooked add some butter and parmesan. You can now add your mushrooms back to the pan and give them a quick stir before plating your risotto. Adding the mushrooms at the end allows them to retain their delicious earthy flavor. You can top your meal with flavourful parmesan (or the 3 dollar Gran Regale at Segals which works perfectly). You now have a delish meal that tastes amazing, uses fresh seasonal products, and will keep you warm.

Super Secret Special Cookies

No meal is ever complete without a little sweet treat. This is why I have decided to share with our readers the most amazing and delicious cookie recipe. This recipe will give you huge cookies with big chocolate chunks that are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. You will need:

125 grams of softened butter

120 grams of brown sugar

70 grams of white sugar

205 grams of flour

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 chocolate bar or chocolate chips



Mix the softened butter with the two sugars. Once you have a paste-like consistency, add the egg. When your mixture is homogeneous, incorporate the flour and the baking soda. Your batter should be a little bit sticky but do not hesitate to add a little bit more flour if you’d like to have less of a sticky consistency. Do not over mix the batter as you risk ending up with tough cookies. If you have a bar of chocolate, chop it into big chunks of chocolate and add it to the batter (or the chocolate chips if you chose to use chocolate chips.) To have thin, crispy cookies, cook them for 20 minutes at 300ºF. For big chewy cookies, make two balls, one bigger and one smaller than the other, and layer the small one on top of the big one. Cook them for 20 minutes at 320ºF: this will give you a chewy texture and a big delicious cookie. I encourage you to regularly check your cookies as all ovens cook differently. This recipe makes about 12 big cookies that you can share with friends, roommates, or just for you to enjoy if you are feeling cookielicious!