| Diners Halls, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Bishop Mountain Dining Hall
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;
Sat and Sun: Brunch 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Features: Home-style meals, salad bar, pastries
Writer’s Pick: Falafel special days
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|Douglas Dining Hall
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:15 AM – 10:00 AM, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: Comfort classics and made to order breakfast
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Athletics Café
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: hot meal specials (get there early!), smoothie bar, snacks
Great for: before or after a workout
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|New Residence Dining Hall
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM; Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 9:30 PM
Features: pasta bar, grill station, waffles on weekends, pizza, sushi, dessert bar, salad bar
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: III
Budget: $$$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|Première Moisson 1
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: 10:00AM-5:00PM
Features: pastries, salads, desserts, sandwiches
Great for: a chocolate fix
Writer’s Pick: double chocolate cookie a.k.a. your mid study session sin
Vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: IV
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Première Moisson 2
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM
Features: pastries, salads, desserts, sandwiches
Great for: a chocolate fix
Writer’s Pick: double chocolate cookie a.k.a. your mid study session sin
Vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: IV
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Paramount Fine Foods
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00AM – 5:30PM;
Fri: 8:00AM – 2:00PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: Middle Eastern food, pastries, smoothies, and sandwiches
Halal and vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Vinh’s Café 1
Hours: Mon to Fri: 9:00AM – 5:00PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: a selection of Vietnamese eats
Writer’s Pick: hot pho on a cold December day, unmatched
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise level: III
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|Vinh’s Cafe 2
Hours: Mon to Fri: 9:00AM – 5:00PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: a selection of Vietnamese eats
Writer’s Pick: hot pho on a cold December day, unmatched
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise level: III
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|Starbucks
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Features: beverages, pastries, sandwiches. Stroll into that lecture 15 minutes late with your iced coffee in hand – of course it was worth it!
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Carrefour Sherbrooke Dining Hall
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;
Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 9:30 PM
Features: traditional meals, soups, salad bar, and stir fry station using locally sourced ingredients
Great for: before a night out on Saint Laurent
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Dispatch Café
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: specialty coffee, sandwiches, and pastries
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Frostbite
Hours: Mon to Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: ice cream in tons of delicious flavours, and free ice cream days towards the end of the semester.
Bonus: If you fail an exam below a 30% you get free ice cream!
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|McConnell Café
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: grill menu, poutine, sandwiches, make-your-own pasta and salad bar, pizza, snacks
Vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: III
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Royal Victoria College Dining Hall
Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;
Sat and Sun: Brunch 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Features: stir fry station, pizza, Taco Tuesdays, meals, sandwiches, salad bar, pasta a la carte
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: IV
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Mandatory & Saver Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Subway
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM;
Friday: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: sandwiches, salads, cookies and chips
Vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: IV
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Snax
Hours: Mon to Fri 8AM – 6PM;
Sat & Sun: Closed
Features: pastries, sandwiches, candy, drinks, snacks
Great for: a quick bite between lectures at Leacock
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: cash only
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Soupe Café
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 7:30 AM – 8:00 PM;
Fri: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: assorted pastries, sandwiches, soups, and salads
Writer’s Pick: chicken salad wrap or sweet potato burrito
Vegetarian and vegan options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Education Café
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Thomson House
Hours: Mon to Wed: 11:30AM – 8:30PM;
Thurs & Fri: 11:30AM – 8:30PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: an affordable restaurant menu, daily specials, bar, and outdoor patio. Their coffee and bar service is open until 11PM Mon to Wed, and until 12AM on Thurs and Fri
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
|Med Café
Hours: Closed until further notice (fire damage)
Features: self-serve buffet, pizza, pastries, snacks
Vegetarian options available
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: IV
Budget: $$
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Second Cup
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM–6:00 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: soups, salads and sandwiches
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Avvocato Café
Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;
Fri: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: breakfast foods, lunch specials, pastries, snacks
Great for: A bite to eat before your trek up to McMed
Writer’s Pick: The BLT sandwich – an affordable classic
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: I
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★
|Café Twigs
Hours: Mon to Fri: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: gourmet coffee and healthy options made with locally sourced ingredients from McGill’s Macdonald Farm
Wheelchair accessible
Hours: I
Budget: $
Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa
Rating: ★ ★ ★
|Student Run Café
Hours: Mon to Fri 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;
Sat and Sun: Closed
Features: home-cooked favourites and pizza
Wheelchair accessible
Noise/Crowd level: II
Budget: $
Methods of payment: Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa Rating: ★ ★
