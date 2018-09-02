| Diners Halls, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Bishop Mountain Dining Hall

Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;

Sat and Sun: Brunch 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Features: Home-style meals, salad bar, pastries

Writer’s Pick: Falafel special days

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Douglas Dining Hall Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:15 AM – 10:00 AM, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: Comfort classics and made to order breakfast

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Athletics Café Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: hot meal specials (get there early!), smoothie bar, snacks

Great for: before or after a workout

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

New Residence Dining Hall Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM; Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 9:30 PM

Features: pasta bar, grill station, waffles on weekends, pizza, sushi, dessert bar, salad bar

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: III

Budget: $$$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Première Moisson 1 Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: 10:00AM-5:00PM

Features: pastries, salads, desserts, sandwiches

Great for: a chocolate fix

Writer’s Pick: double chocolate cookie a.k.a. your mid study session sin

Vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: IV

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Première Moisson 2 Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Features: pastries, salads, desserts, sandwiches

Great for: a chocolate fix

Writer’s Pick: double chocolate cookie a.k.a. your mid study session sin

Vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: IV

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Paramount Fine Foods Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00AM – 5:30PM;

Fri: 8:00AM – 2:00PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: Middle Eastern food, pastries, smoothies, and sandwiches

Halal and vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Vinh’s Café 1 Hours: Mon to Fri: 9:00AM – 5:00PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: a selection of Vietnamese eats

Writer’s Pick: hot pho on a cold December day, unmatched

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise level: III

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Vinh’s Cafe 2 Hours: Mon to Fri: 9:00AM – 5:00PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: a selection of Vietnamese eats

Writer’s Pick: hot pho on a cold December day, unmatched

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise level: III

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Starbucks Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Features: beverages, pastries, sandwiches. Stroll into that lecture 15 minutes late with your iced coffee in hand – of course it was worth it!

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Carrefour Sherbrooke Dining Hall Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;

Sat and Sun: 9:30 AM – 9:30 PM

Features: traditional meals, soups, salad bar, and stir fry station using locally sourced ingredients

Great for: before a night out on Saint Laurent

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Dispatch Café Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: specialty coffee, sandwiches, and pastries

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Frostbite Hours: Mon to Fri: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: ice cream in tons of delicious flavours, and free ice cream days towards the end of the semester.

Bonus: If you fail an exam below a 30% you get free ice cream!

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

McConnell Café Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: grill menu, poutine, sandwiches, make-your-own pasta and salad bar, pizza, snacks

Vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: III

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Royal Victoria College Dining Hall Hours: Mon to Fri: 7:30 AM – 9:30 PM;

Sat and Sun: Brunch 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM, Dinner 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Features: stir fry station, pizza, Taco Tuesdays, meals, sandwiches, salad bar, pasta a la carte

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: IV

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Mandatory & Saver Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Subway Hours: Mon to Thurs: 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM;

Friday: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: sandwiches, salads, cookies and chips

Vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: IV

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Snax Hours: Mon to Fri 8AM – 6PM;

Sat & Sun: Closed

Features: pastries, sandwiches, candy, drinks, snacks

Great for: a quick bite between lectures at Leacock

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: cash only

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Soupe Café Hours: Mon to Thurs: 7:30 AM – 8:00 PM;

Fri: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: assorted pastries, sandwiches, soups, and salads

Writer’s Pick: chicken salad wrap or sweet potato burrito

Vegetarian and vegan options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Education Café Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: sandwiches, snacks, and baked goods

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Thomson House Hours: Mon to Wed: 11:30AM – 8:30PM;

Thurs & Fri: 11:30AM – 8:30PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: an affordable restaurant menu, daily specials, bar, and outdoor patio. Their coffee and bar service is open until 11PM Mon to Wed, and until 12AM on Thurs and Fri

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Med Café Hours: Closed until further notice (fire damage)

Features: self-serve buffet, pizza, pastries, snacks

Vegetarian options available

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: IV

Budget: $$

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Second Cup Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM–6:00 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: soups, salads and sandwiches

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: II

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Avvocato Café Hours: Mon to Thurs: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;

Fri: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: breakfast foods, lunch specials, pastries, snacks

Great for: A bite to eat before your trek up to McMed

Writer’s Pick: The BLT sandwich – an affordable classic

Wheelchair accessible

Noise/Crowd level: I

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★

Café Twigs Hours: Mon to Fri: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM;

Sat and Sun: Closed

Features: gourmet coffee and healthy options made with locally sourced ingredients from McGill’s Macdonald Farm

Wheelchair accessible

Hours: I

Budget: $

Methods of payment: OneCard, Meal Plans, Cash, Interac, MasterCard, Visa

Rating: ★ ★ ★