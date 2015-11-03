This week on Unfit to Print : we’ll be hearing from Talia Gruber and Cadence O’Neal who were part of the organizing team for a panel discussion entitled Mood Lighting: Illuminating Consent in Rez which was aimed to answer questions about consent in rez and add to the Rez Project workshops students in Mcgill Residences attended. Then we’ll hear from Raphael Frigon and Kira shepherd and who will be giving a preview of QPIRG AND SMMU’S Culture Shock week, an event series on anti-racism, migrant justice and indigenous solidarity, which will be starting this Thursday November the 5th.
