This week on Unfit to Print – We’ll be hearing from the panelists who spoke at Feminist Technologies a discussion on access, and tech for social transformation. This talk was held as part of last week’s Radical Research week hosted by CURE – The Community University Research Exchange. Then we’ll hear excerpts from the dramatic reading of David Fennario’s play Motherhouse by Laura Orozco. This was one of the events in the Remeber this Series held by Demilitarize McGill aiming to highlight the oppressions of war, imperalism, militarism and colonialism.
The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
