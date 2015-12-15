In this episode of Unfit to Print we’ll be hearing an excerpt of the panel discussion entitled Degrees of Separation Problematizing Hierarchies of Knowledge Production in Institutes of Higher Education, which was held as part of the annual African Development Convention hosted by McGill African Students Society. Following that we’ll hear from the organizers of 15 and Fair McGill who recently held a training session to recruit new volunteers.
