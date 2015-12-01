unfit-to-print

This week’s episode will be featuring the speakers from Mass Surveillance Panel discussion, following the Citizen Four screening hosted by Amnesty International Concordia last week. The panelists included Hilary Homes. Gabriella Coleman, Dr. Evan Light – and Dominique Peschard. Following that we’ll be hearing from Kelly Schieder who is a Rez Project organizer who’ll be speaking about the upcoming Race and colonialism workshop that is being held as part of Rez project this coming January
