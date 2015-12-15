The 2016 Literary Supplement

The McGill Daily is happy to present you its annual Literary Supplement. Mirroring the pull-out special content of our print issue available in stands and on ISSUU, our online edition features the literary works of McGill student writers who sent us their prose and poetry over the past weeks, and includes a few extras that couldn’t be included in print due to the limited space on our pages.

The editorial board of The McGill Daily would like to thank all of those of participated for their amazing written creations, and we hope that you will enjoy reading the submissions as much as we enjoyed receiving them.