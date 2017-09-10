For most people, playing sports is a way of meeting others, getting exercise, and having fun. So what does McGill offer that meets these criteria? Besides varsity, there are many other options available for students to choose from.

Intramurals

Intramurals are offered to all full-time students in a wide range of sports: badminton, ball hockey, basketball, dodgeball, flag football, ice hockey, innertube waterpolo, soccer (outdoor and indoor), spikeball, ultimate disc, and volleyball. Students can sign up individually and be assigned a team, or register as a team. When registering, one can pick a preferred skill level (beginner, intermediate, or competitive) to find others ranked similarly. Participants do have to pay an occasionally expensive registration fee that varies based on the sport; luckily this can be split up amongst team members.

Recreation

For those who are not willing to commit themselves to a team, playing recreational sports is a great option. They are usually organized by the specific venue for each sport and must be inquired about on a sport-by-sport basis. A rec card is required, sometimes along with a Sports Complex Membership, which permits access to the gym, arena, or field. A rec card can be purchased from the Redbird Sport Shop or the Client Services Office at the Currie Gymnasium.

Recreational sports offered this fall are badminton, basketball, diving, jogging, shinny (hockey), skating, soccer, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, and waterpolo. Classes are also offered in most of these sports. To find out more, inquire at the Currie Gymnasium or check out their websites.

Outside McGill

Playing sports at McGill almost always costs you money, but you can always find free options off-campus. Jeanne Mance park, just up Parc, has many sports fields, such as a turf football/soccer field that is lit up at night, a baseball diamond nearby, and several tennis courts currently under renovation. Towards the the beginning of December (weather permitting) the hockey rink will also become available. As with most outdoor rinks in Montreal, it is natural ice only frozen by the outside temperature. If the ice is slightly slushy playing is not encouraged, as it can cause lasting damage to the surface. At the southern end of Jeanne Mance Park across Duluth street, there are Beach Volleyball courts that are sometimes open to the public. You can also find many other Tennis courts, Soccer fields, Baseball diamonds, and Hockey rinks at other parks across Montreal. Bring some friends and start your own game, or ask to join one that has already begun.

Varsity sports are not your only option! There are plenty of other people out there who just want to have a good time playing with friends. Decide what’s best for you and get out there to play.