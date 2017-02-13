| Unfit To Print || February 8, 2017

https://soundcloud.com/mcgill-daily-podcast/feb8thunfit The McGill Daily Multimedia

In this week of Unfit to Print, you’ll hear an interview with Meghan Kerr, an ambassador of Montreal Centre for Learning Disabilities. Kerr was diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, and dysgraphia in elementary school. She is currently in her last year of professional theatre studies at Dawson College. Kerr’s interview discusses disability advocacy for students in post secondary institutions, as well as her personal experience with learning disabilities.

The second segment features a discussion between Jessica Horne and Professor Norman Cornett. Jess Horne is a fourth-year student pursuing civil engineering at McGill. She leads a School Outreach Program as a Venture Lead of Youth Engagement with Engineers Without Borders. Cornett is a graduate of University of California, Berkeley, as well as a former religious studies professor at McGill. He is known for his unorthodox Dialogic philosophy of education. The Dialogic method is an inter-disciplinary approach aimed to encourage student creativity, and empower individual input. This segment will discuss how an alternative approach to education can foster an inclusive environment for students experiencing physical and mental disabilities.