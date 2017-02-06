Last Sunday, January 29, a 27 year old Quebecois white supremacist entered a Quebec City mosque, terrorizing all of its members and murdering six of them. The six Muslim victims were Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane, Ibrahima Barry and Mamadou Tanou Barry. They were fathers, sons, brothers, lovers and friends. The Daily commemorates their lives and the legacies they have left behind in the hearts of the people they loved and were loved by. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the Muslim community at large. Grief is especially devastating during these tumultuous political times, when Muslims and people of colour are constantly under attack. As a newspaper, we continue to be committed to dismantling systems of oppression, including Islamophobia, within our publication. Instead, we hope to use our platform to provide the support and solidarity required by the Muslim community in McGill and Montreal.
The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
