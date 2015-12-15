news
commentary
editorials
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
special
About Us
Archives
Contribute
Advertise
DPS | SPD
Policies
Le Délit
Statement of principles
About Us
|
Archives
|
Contribute
|
Advertise
|
menu
The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
yikes!
since 1911
Read the digital issue on ISSUU
unfit to print
Editorial:
We must dismantle the racialization of violence
news
commentary
culture
features
sci+tech
sports
compendium
radio
video
Multimedia
art essays
video
special
THE ART SUPPLEMENT 2017
Die Kuh • Céline Kerriou
Céline Kerriou