Monday, February 20: Manufacturing Consent

A screening by Cinema Politica Concordia, Manufacturing Consent: Noam Chomsky and the Media is a seminal work that documents the life and activism of the famed professor and political theorist.

(Cinema Politica Concordia 1455 Blvd de Maisonneuve, 7-10pm)

Admission by donation

Tues 21: A poetry & instrumental performance Ft. Sanad Collective and MSA McGill

An evening of tales for the diaspora, featuring Muslim rapper and poet Baraka Blue, whose spoken word follows the traditions of Rumi and Hafiz.

McConnell Engineering Building 3480 University street, 7:30-10pm

15$ for students; 20$ for non-students.

Weds 22: Players’ Theatre presents ‘Art’

‘Can a white square be called “art”?’ Player’s theatre seeks to comically contemplate this question in their new play ‘Art.’

Players’ Theatre 3600 Rue McTavish, 8-10pm

$6 Students | $10 General

Thurs 23: “Writing while Black” with Whitney French

In collaboration with SEDE’s Black History Month series, Whitney French – a Concordia graduate and multidisciplinary artist – will be presenting an acclaimed writing workshop entitled “Writing While Black.”

Location TBA (check FaceBook), 6-9pm

Free for McGill students, staff, and faculty; $10 in advance for community members; $15 at the door

Fri 24

Série Divan Orange présente: Dear Denizen + Radiant Baby

Dear Denizen – a hazy electric rock band led by Congolese-Canadian performer Ngabonziza Kiroko – and Radiant Baby – a playful pop band vying to bring back 80s’ flamboyance – will take the stage at Divan Orange on February 24

Divan Orange, 4234 Blvd Saint-Laurent, 9:30pm – 3am

Sat 25

Tell Them We Are Rising screening

This Stanley Nelson film explores the history of Black Colleges and Universities in North America, and their pivotal role in educating and inspiring the Black Panther movement – which continues to inspire the Black Lives Matter movement, today

Cinema Politica Concordia 1455 Blvd de Maisonneuve, 7-10pm

$15 in advance; $20 at the door

Sun 26

Métamorphoses Exhibition

Last day to see the multidisciplinary work of Haitian artist Kristo Nicolas! The exhibit is hosted by the Henri-Bourassa Public Library.

Bibliothèque Henri-Bourassa (5400 Boul Henri-Bourassa E) 10am-5pm

Free

Mon 27

Urbania Design Exhibition

Vues d’Afrique hosts “Urbania Design,” an exhibit that showcases a collective of African and Caribbean artists.

Galerie Art- Urbain (1720 Rue Saint Hubert), 10am-8pm

Free

Tues 28

And Still We Rise film screening

And Still We Rise, a film presented by the Centre Communautaire LGBTQ+, documents the valiant civilian and activist struggle against the Anti-Homosexual Act in Uganda.

Centre Communautaire LGBTQ+ (2075 Rue Plessis #110), 7-9pm

$7