Smith College, 1950

Today the gold heart on the gold bracelet my mother bought me early in April

beats as hard as my own during my spells of palpitation.

The words of Baldwin and Kerouac are stretching

out onto long winding pavements

engulfed in marijuana perfume

and ruins of morality.

I stretch out all my poetic opportunity onto a road that diverges into another galaxy,

then I spit on it and I and go in a separate direction.

I am the calmest woman before I transform

and then I remember the winter I first travelled to Toronto,

the same winter a blizzard rocked the east coast so hard nobody left their homes for three whole days.

Except my parents

who liked the snow and went to a grocery store.

Everyone likes everything until the expiration date.

I am a beautiful freshly laundered sky

until you do not know who I am anymore

and you leave the room for a smoke

or a someone

or whatever it is

and I lay back and cry because I knew before the beginning how this would end

but I cannot be blamed if you only loved a couple thousand pixels

everyone loves a shade in my palette but

I am more colours than the one of

your bedsheets, your evening dress.

But one evening you will see a girl in the department store hovering over

stacks

and stacks

and stacks

of coconut oil and you will catch a glimpse of

turquoise nails

of cold, flaky lips and the taste

of chocolate milk shake with whip cream

and you will reach out to a stranger who is not me

but hovering in the alley of becoming

and almighty almighty almighty

all the heavens will rain

and pour and pour

still, nothing can stop you

because love is nausea but

you are a sailor, and the rocking waves your darling

and so you will smile

and you will reach out to shake her hand.