Poetry and artwork

summer in shanghai | Chantelle Schultz

i showered at my friend’s

(my friend who would later grab my chest,

without my consent

(it’s okay because he’s gay))

and across from the shower was a mirror,

full and wide. i did not recognize the body i saw.

this body was not mine.

i felt sick.

and then i remembered,

in the night, someone had crept into my room

and changed my body

with surgical tools, cutting into my flesh

adding things i did not recognize

and sewing me up again

who was it?

i try to remember

i try so hard i forget myself

and eventually, when i come back

i realize that person was me.

or was it you?

Sinthusha Kandiah

my hands | Chantelle Schultz

sometimes i forget

that for more than a year

my hands would shake,

a cup would clatter in my hands,

the foam spilling over.

my hands keep shaking

and i cannot make them stop.

maybe i shouldn’t be trying to make them

maybe i should coax them

soothe them

hold them

love them

these flower petals swaying, dancing

in the wind.

erythro | Chantelle Schultz

i’m in the shower.

this is where i feel safest.

i’ve been here for a very long time,

the water is burning my skin off

and my feet are red

red

red

burning

hot

like my father’s.

his feet carried him for decades

before they betrayed him.

i look down

at his feet on my legs.

if i could cut mine off

and give them to him,

i would.

inverted | Anonymous

The lines on my body reflect the stories of my soul:

A cry for self certainty of my physicality’s permanence.

It must be that

my ribcage that binds my heart and lungs,

And the Body

that binds my spirit,

Harmonize

for why fight against what is fighting for me?