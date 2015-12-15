Love letters

I used someone else as a placeholder for you when I started writing this;

walking home alone at 3 AM

all the bars on Saint-Laurent doing last call

I breathe easy, knuckles cradling

keys, smoking on the sidewalk and promise

that this is yours

and yours only, my love,

my love, my love

slow traffic on Mont-Royal

streetlights humming / luminous waste

and me, kissing

consecrated concrete

(tastes a million times better than weed or anyone’s bottom lip ever could)

I love you for your bikes and brick walls, for

the 80 running at some ungodly hour and warm bagels in paper bags and

yr tongue

foreign and romantic and cursed

to never adhere to the roof of my mouth

I love you for the lovers you leave on my doorstep

(for the lovers I leave at their doorsteps)

(for every boy with a fine arts degree who I will laugh about six months from now)

For the cross on the mountain

For the water below

For nights like tonight where the moon sits in Aries

I love you

I love you

I love you