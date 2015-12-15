The truth about father’s divine law

is written in negative spaces

for in the world of being

there is only a mother tongue

that sings out of tune when slipping

through daughter’s lips

and a faith that swallows her whole

then spits back out her blandest bits.

Father doesn’t quite like

that in negative spaces she

kisses imaginary women

and sells cultural secrets

to imaginary spies.

In negative spaces

like smoke

she changes forms

and father sees her

again

as a foreigner

dreaming of a sacred space

full of dust

she blows into the empty corners

disturbing ever so

slightly

the cosmic law

of father’s restless gods.