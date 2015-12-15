Dust, honey, bullets

To wipe the past three years clean with

one swish like dust on a carpet but

the bitter taste in my mouth weathers

all kinds of storms. See I am a woman

who can forgive anything except when

you turn on your axis and transform

into someone that I for the life of me

cannot recognise. It is easy enough to

forgive my condescension when I am

soft like fresh honey underneath but

your core has turned hard and the ants

in the neighbourhood have all been

informed. The thing is it is not his

business or her business the things

I do and why I do them and I have

razors stored in the linings of my coats

for when winter gets too cold and I will

lie and tell you that I lost control but

I have never ever lost control. I know

perfectly what I am doing but it is easy

to roam off the earth and make it look

like an accident. The neighbour shot

himself in the skull with a gun as he

cleaned it. You are always verbose in

telling me the way you dislike my

loopholes, my cop outs, but you are

the first to escape into Wonderland

and you know how this will cost you

but you do it anyway and maybe

next year you will be somewhere in

the USA and I will be in Montreal and

I will try to remember who you are as

I sit in the weak sun reading a book about

a lost life, a could have been, and I will

smile because you could say it is a bullet

that I dodged but the truth is that it has

been three years since I took the bullet

and I have not yet found an exit wound.