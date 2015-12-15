This poem is inspired by the Hindu tradition of worshipping pre-pubescent girls as a manifestation of the goddess Durga during the Navratri celebration of nine forms of goddess. Durga represents strength, motherhood, and the victory of good over evil.

Every year

I waited

For that one day

When Mummy Papa got out of bed

Before I left for school.

That one day

When my feet were the only thing

That Papa’s hands

Touched.

That one day

I was Durga.

Then one year

I lost that day too.

When Mummy called

Swati Aunty’s little girl

To be her Durga.

“Mummy

Did I do something wrong?”

“Mummy

I’m sorry.”

At some point

That night

It hit me.

“Mummy

Is it the blood?”

“Mummy

I’m sorry.”

“I don’t know

why this is happening.”

“Make it stop.

Make it stop. I want to be your Durga again.”