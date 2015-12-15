The McGill Daily is located on unceded Kanien’kehá:ka territory.
The Literary Supplement
Durga
A note from the author: This poem is inspired by the Hindu tradition of worshipping pre-pubescent girls as a manifestation of the goddess Durga during the Navratri celebration of nine forms of goddess. Durga represents strength, motherhood, and the victory of good over evil.
Every year
For that one day
That one day
That one day
Then one year
When Mummy called
“Mummy
“Mummy
At some point
“Mummy
“Mummy
“I don’t know
“Make it stop.
Every year
I waited
For that one day
When Mummy Papa got out of bed
Before I left for school.
That one day
When my feet were the only thing
That Papa’s hands
Touched.
That one day
I was Durga.
Then one year
I lost that day too.
When Mummy called
Swati Aunty’s little girl
To be her Durga.
“Mummy
Did I do something wrong?”
“Mummy
I’m sorry.”
At some point
That night
It hit me.
“Mummy
Is it the blood?”
“Mummy
I’m sorry.”
“I don’t know
why this is happening.”
“Make it stop.
Make it stop. I want to be your Durga again.”